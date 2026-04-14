Some people visit Indiana for its beautiful midwestern islands. Others go to see some of their favorite sports teams play. However, if you're heading to the city of Covington near the state's eastern border, make a stop at a restaurant that is known for its yeast rolls and steaks, as well as a dinner theater. If your mouth is watering as show tunes pop into your head, Beef House Restaurant and Dinner Theatre should be on your Covington itinerary. The restaurant was started by the Wright family in 1964, and it's still run by them, four generations on. Inside a building that looks like a rustic camping lodge, Beef House offers fresh rolls every day and displays its wet-aged and hand-cut steaks in a case for customer viewing.

Beef House has a stellar track record online. "Yeast rolls that come with homemade strawberry jam and homemade apple butter are the best," said one satisfied patron on Google Reviews. "I ordered the 20-ounce bone-in ribeye, medium. Cooked to absolute perfection!"

The restaurant's rolls are so popular that there is even a Reddit thread dedicated to tracking them g down outside of the restaurant (the rolls are indeed sold in markets in the state). If this is spurring you on to plan a trip to Covington, Indiana, the closest airport is Indianapolis International Airport, which took the 2023 crown for the airport with the best customer service in North America.