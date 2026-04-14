Between Charlotte And Chattanooga Is North Carolina's Mountain Town With Gorgeous Lakes, Fishing, And Camping

Far from the busy coasts and college towns of North Carolina, Tuckasegee is the portrait of Appalachian living. You'll find the middle of town at the intersection of Route 107 and Canada Road. This is a modest crossroads, with just a handful of buildings and some bike lanes running the length of town. Through the windshield, you'll see mountains swelling all around. There's no sidewalk here, but there are some parking lots to pull into to admire the scenery.

Drive just a few miles down the road, and you'll find the East Fork Lakes, a chain of four lakes that are the pride of Jackson County. These include the serpentine Cedar Cliff Lake, followed by Bear Lake, Wolf Creek Lake, and Tanassee Creek Lake. All these bodies of water are cradled in wooded highlands. Each lake has its own distinct personality and local activities: Cedar Cliff Lake allows boating and fishing, and you'll find restrooms and a public boat ramp on Shook Cove Road. Wolf Creek Lake allows boating, fishing, and swimming, and it's connected to Tanasee Creek Lake by a manmade, underground access tunnel.

The most prominent destination is Bear Lake Reserve, a 2,100-acre gated community that rings this beautiful, swimmable body of water. Here you'll find homey vacation rentals, a highland golf course, and Bear Lake Marina, which rents out pontoons, ski boats, and kayaks. For a more civilized swimming experience, reserve guests can visit the private Lake Club, a 14,000-square-foot complex with pools, jacuzzis, restaurants, and retail, all based in a structure that looks like an Alpine resort. If you need even more adventures, check out the nearby, awe-inspiring Blue Ridge Mountains road trip, which winds through a captivating gorge.