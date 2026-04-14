Missouri's Vibrant Suburb Outside St. Louis Has An Artsy Downtown, Local Eats, And Scenic Parks
From the bends of the Mississippi River to the iconic swoop of the Gateway Arch, visitors to St. Louis will find the city packed with adventure. Hop on a riverboat tour to see the arch from the water, or take a relaxing stroll around the Gateway Arch National Park, one of the only U.S. national parks situated entirely within a city. Meanwhile, the sprawling suburbs outside St. Louis also offer excitement for travelers who prefer a more relaxed pace. Leaf-peepers can stop in Chesterfield for a fall foliage showstopper with local flavor and charm, while foodies and outdoor enthusiasts should spend some time in University City, only a 15-minute drive northwest of downtown (or roughly 20 minutes on the Blue Line train). Blending wilderness landscapes with bright neon streets, University City is a fun family getaway.
Anchoring the suburb is the Delmar Loop, a vibrant strip of cute cafes, restaurants, and boutiques set amidst brick facades and twinkling lights. In the days of old, electric streetcars would turn through the suburb, which gave the Delmar Loop its iconic moniker. From snapping photos with the statue of rock music pioneer, Chuck Berry, to finding famous names embedded along the St. Louis Walk of Fame, the Delmar Loop is a hub of artsy entertainment. Catch a live performance at The Pageant theater, or enjoy drinks and a show at the Blueberry Hill diner, where Chuck Berry himself once performed.
Meanwhile, sprawling public parks create a refreshing oasis for nature lovers. Find a bench to relax amidst shady trees, or take a leisurely stroll along the River Des Peres. A handful of lodging options in the area means you can turn your day trip into a long weekend. On your next visit to St. Louis, make a stop at University City.
Explore University City's Delmar Loop for food and entertainment
A visit to University City wouldn't be complete without exploring the Delmar Loop. Classic rock afficionados should stop by the statue of Chuck Berry, recommended by a previous visitor as "one of the must-stop photo spots you simply can't miss." A wall of colored lightbulbs behind the statue plays music with each flicker, adding to the fun atmosphere. Meanwhile, travelers in need of retail therapy can stroll down the Delmar Loop to shop for clothes at Avalon Exchange or pick out jewelry at The Silver Lady. Bookworms can browse the shelves at Subterranean Books or find comic books and collectible cards at The Wizard's Wagon.
Grab refreshments in between shopping at the OME Café, which serves tasty coffee and fruit smoothies. For a proper meal, head to Salt + Smoke to enjoy delicious brisket and chicken wings. "If you haven't tried it, you definitely should," wrote a previous visitor. A fusion of Korean and Mexican flavors can be found at Seoul Taco, which is popular with locals and college students, while anyone craving Japanese food should try fresh sushi from the conveyor belt at Sakatanoya.
You would be remiss not to stop by the Blueberry Hill diner at least once. Tuck into tasty pub classics like mozzarella sticks and popcorn shrimp, topped off with draft beer or fruity cocktails. Live bands entertain patrons in the Duck Room, named for Chuck Berry's legendary "duck walk." Don't forget to take photos outside with the iconic neon marquee. "Best drinking hole in Saint Louis," wrote a previous visitor. More music and libations can be enjoyed at The Passport Cocktail and Wine Bar, which boasts an upscale speakeasy atmosphere. End the day exploring the Delmar Loop with handcrafted cocktails.
Find scenic parks and places to stay around University City
Visitors craving a breath of fresh air will find picturesque green spaces in University City. A short walk from the Delmar Loop is Lewis Park, a slice of grassy lawn around a tranquil pond. Footpaths loop through the park, dotted with benches to soak up the scenery. The playground is a distraction for children, while the spacious lawns are perfect for picnics. Keep an eye out for turtles by the pond. Parents with kids in tow can also spend time at Mooney Park, which offers swings, a basketball court, and fun climbing frames.
To feel like you've stepped into the wilderness, head to Heman Park just a short drive northwest of the Delmar Loop. Sliced in half by the River Des Peres, paved walking trails offer scenic strolls along the dense woodlands framing the riverbank. Pack snacks to enjoy a picnic amidst the forested landscape. On balmy days, bring your swimming gear to cool off at the park's swimming pool, which even boasts a slide to splash right into the water. "Definitely a place for the family to have fun," wrote a previous visitor.
Make the most of your time in town with an overnight stay. At the heart of the Delmar Loop is the Moonrise Hotel, where guests can enjoy views of the surrounding city from the rooftop bar. Travelers with pets can even bring their furry friends to spend the night. Other accommodation options nearby include popular chain hotels like Residence Inn, Le Méridien, and Hampton Inn and Suites. After spending time in University City, travelers looking for more exciting adventures around St. Louis can drive across the Mississippi River to see the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, considered America's "largest prehistoric earthen mound."