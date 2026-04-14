Missouri's Vibrant Suburb Outside St. Louis Has An Artsy Downtown, Local Eats, And Scenic Parks

From the bends of the Mississippi River to the iconic swoop of the Gateway Arch, visitors to St. Louis will find the city packed with adventure. Hop on a riverboat tour to see the arch from the water, or take a relaxing stroll around the Gateway Arch National Park, one of the only U.S. national parks situated entirely within a city. Meanwhile, the sprawling suburbs outside St. Louis also offer excitement for travelers who prefer a more relaxed pace. Leaf-peepers can stop in Chesterfield for a fall foliage showstopper with local flavor and charm, while foodies and outdoor enthusiasts should spend some time in University City, only a 15-minute drive northwest of downtown (or roughly 20 minutes on the Blue Line train). Blending wilderness landscapes with bright neon streets, University City is a fun family getaway.

Anchoring the suburb is the Delmar Loop, a vibrant strip of cute cafes, restaurants, and boutiques set amidst brick facades and twinkling lights. In the days of old, electric streetcars would turn through the suburb, which gave the Delmar Loop its iconic moniker. From snapping photos with the statue of rock music pioneer, Chuck Berry, to finding famous names embedded along the St. Louis Walk of Fame, the Delmar Loop is a hub of artsy entertainment. Catch a live performance at The Pageant theater, or enjoy drinks and a show at the Blueberry Hill diner, where Chuck Berry himself once performed.

Meanwhile, sprawling public parks create a refreshing oasis for nature lovers. Find a bench to relax amidst shady trees, or take a leisurely stroll along the River Des Peres. A handful of lodging options in the area means you can turn your day trip into a long weekend. On your next visit to St. Louis, make a stop at University City.