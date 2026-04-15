This Popular, Short Colorado Trail Isn't For The Faint Of Heart

The best hikes in Colorado are more than a break from the cooped-up, digital lifestyles we're stuck in. There's also a chance to immerse yourself in the state's diverse landscapes — with trails in the pine-scented mountains, alongside the rust-colored canyons, or on the flat prairie lands of eastern Colorado. These excursions range from leisurely walks in nature to rather strenuous hikes (like this Colorado hike considered America's most dangerous) that can make you huff and puff, but are rewarding. One route that puts your skills to the test is located close to Grand Junction, Western Colorado's largest city in the heart of wine country.

The Pete-E-Kes to Lemon Squeezer hike isn't challenging in the typical sense — it doesn't involve a brutal elevation gain or a considerably longer ground to cover for starters. However, it's still considered tough for its arid landscape and a section that features narrow channels between solid rock formations. This can trigger unpleasant feelings of claustrophobia in some visitors. But if you can let go of fear, these cramped passages can be a thrilling experience, serving as nature's own adrenaline fix for outdoor lovers.

Totaling 3.5 miles, the majority of this route weaves through wide, open spaces — though it's a demanding and rocky terrain through high-desert landscapes. It's also popular among mountain bikers (given the proximity to Grand Junction), so watch out for them on your way. "Definitely more of a biking trail, but still was enjoyable to hike! Great view of the sunrise," writes one hiker of their experience.