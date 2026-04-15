Canada's Underrated Waterfall In British Columbia Is A Breathtaking Mountain Gem Taller Than Niagara Falls

British Columbia is one of those corners of the planet that can seriously wow nature buffs — it's a place where ice caps feed the rivers, forests sweep to the horizon, and bears stalk the woods. You can go from the wild coast of Nootka Island all the way to alpine villages nestled between three mountain ranges without even leaving the province, and on the way see 15,000-foot-high summits, majestic fjords, and some of the most beautiful waterfalls in Canada.

Speaking of waterfalls, British Columbia counts Kinuseo Falls among its natural wonders, though you may not have heard of it. In fact, Explore, one of Canada's leading outdoor adventure magazines, ranked it among the top 10 most underrated yet awesome adventures the province has to offer, pointing out that it hides in a provincial park far from the usual tourist trail. You'll need to look for it in the distant eastern reaches of the province, just a touch over an hour's drive outside of the once-thriving mining town of Tumbler Ridge. That's a whopping 13 hours or more from the big airport in Vancouver, though the journey does involve some scenic bits along Highway 1 going through the Rockies.

Remote it may be, but the great cataracts of Kinuseo rarely fail to impress. Posting in the r/BritishColumbia subreddit, one visitor summed up that sentiment, calling it "one of the most breathtaking [places] on earth." Canadian Geographic backs that up, calling the falls one of the region's great natural features, mainly for its thundering water flow and whopping 229 feet in height, which is enough to dwarf even legendary Niagara!