New Jersey's Smallest State Park Is A Quaint Coastal Escape With Incredible Views Of Long Beach Island

Though it may be New Jersey's smallest state park, the Barnegat Lighthouse State Park packs sweeping views into its modest plot. Per the New Jersey Audubon Society, the park is just 32 acres (for scale, you could fit that in NYC's Central Park about 26 times). It sits at the northernmost extreme of Long Beach Island, a pristine New Jersey island with 18 miles of beach. In its compact acreage, the park has a trail, a rare forest, a center with some historical displays, and, of course, the namesake lighthouse, which you can climb up to get panoramic views.

Aside from the lighthouse itself, Barnegat Lighthouse State Park provides a few other ways to enjoy the outdoors. Fishers can cast a line into the Barnegat Inlet, which, according to the nonprofit Save Coastal Wildlife, is a habitat for fish like striped bass and fluke. The New Jersey Audubon Society also identifies it as an important bird area, noting that it's New Jersey's only habitat where harlequin ducks take refuge in winter.

"An amazing park to go and look out over the ocean [...] beautiful trails and a string of rocks along the ocean you can go explore and see the wildlife for yourself," a Google reviewer said about the park. Best of all, there's no entrance fee, making it a good option for a budget-friendly outing by the sea.