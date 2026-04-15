One Of The Most Budget-Friendly Cruise Lines For 2026 Also Has One Of The Newest Fleets

MSC isn't as well-known in the U.S. as Carnival Cruise Line or Royal Caribbean International, but the European company is the third-largest cruise line in the world. It also has a distinct advantage for customers: lower fares. Cruise Hive reports that guests pay about 25% less than they would for comparable trips on larger lines. A 13-night journey from Miami to Barcelona, for instance, can cost under $500, while short cruises to the Bahamas may start as little as $200. These base prices don't include fees and tips, of course, but MSC can still be a strong option for budget travel, with itineraries covering roughly 300 destinations worldwide. On top of that, MSC's fleet is among the newest in the industry, with most ships entering service in the past 15 years.

You might raise an eyebrow at the low prices, and MSC does use a few cost-cutting measures. Passengers generally have less personal space than on some competing lines, according to Cruise Mummy. The site also notes that food quality can be "hit-or-miss," drinks are often not included, and some onboard activities cost extra. Commenters on Reddit speculate about budget-friendly fares, with some citing the company's diverse portfolio, which includes profitable freighters, but the general consensus is that MSC remains a major industry player with no significant drop in quality.

A conspicuous MSC investment is in the vessels themselves. In 2020, the company operated 17 cruise ships, but today, that number has grown to more than 20. Commissioning new ships helps the line keep pace with evolving standards, trends, and traveler expectations. MSC Cruises' newest ship has a giant slide, whirlpools with ocean views, and a thrilling overwater swing. If economical pricing suggests a bare-bones experience, MSC would beg to differ.