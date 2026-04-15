Tennessee's First State Park Offers Camping And Fishing Between Knoxville And Birmingham

In 1937, Tennessee created its first state park, Harrison Bay. At the time, the New Deal program prompted the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to construct a series of hydroelectric dams along the Tennessee River. One of those was the Chickamauga Dam, which when completed in 1940, flooded more than 36,000 acres, including the stretch of water from which Harrison Bay State Park gets its name.

Today, the park offers visitors a variety of outdoor recreational opportunities, with camping and fishing being at the top of the list. Harrison Bay encompasses 1,200 acres, including 40 miles of shoreline along Chickamauga Lake. In fact, the state park is situated on the widest portion of the roughly 60-mile-long lake. Within Harrison Bay, visitors will find amenities ranging from a camp store to a full-service marina, as well as miles of hiking trails and a Jack Nickalaus-designed golf course.

Located about 100 miles from Knoxville's bustling downtown, Harrison Bay is about halfway between Knoxville and Birmingham. The park is even closer to Chattanooga, the nation's first national park city, which is only 17 miles away. In Chattanooga, those visiting Harrison Bay State Park also have the opportunity to explore attractions such as Booker T. Washington State Park and Greenway Farm.