Tennessee's Snake-Shaped Lake Near Chattanooga Is A Hotspot For Fishing And Water Sports
Nature does a pretty good job creating paradises of its own accord. But sometimes, humans create one as well, seemingly by accident. Tennessee's Chickamauga Lake qualifies as the latter. This manmade reservoir has become a hotspot for fishing and water sports, born of a need to tame the Tennessee River's fluctuating waters. The snake-shaped aquatic paradise lies near scenic Chattanooga, with its flourishing arts scene, which can serve as the home base for your visit.
The unruly Tennessee River's tempestuous nature had been a constant headache for Chattanooga, leaving it vulnerable to frequent floods, mosquito infestations, and the associated economic damage. The Tennessee Valley Authority built the Chickamauga Dam to control the river's flow and stabilize its height. It worked, opening in 1940 and creating the slender 36,200-acre Chickamauga Lake, offering 810 miles of slithering shoreline.
The lake's serpentine shape becomes appropriate when you discover it's one of Tennessee's most snake-packed lakes. Far from western Tennessee's venomous cottonmouth snake population, you can breathe easy. Don't mess with Chickamauga's ophidian residents, and they won't mess with you. With so much to do, you'll be too busy focusing your attention elsewhere.
Cast a line or hit the waters on Chickamauga Lake
The area surrounding Chattanooga includes state, county, and city parks, as well as wildlife centers. The lake's shores include a handful of marinas, such as the Island Cove Marina and Resort, which even includes an island that guests can rent for events. You'll need a vessel of some kind to explore the shoreline's various coves, islands, and peaceful shore. A number of boat rental options exist. Jet skis and wave runners can cover the needs of most duos, while larger pontoons or ski boats can keep bigger groups busy.
The lake's unique shape naturally creates undulating shores, with coves and small bays galore. It also invites a bit of boat-driven sightseeing. The Chickamauga Dam deserves a visit. The Hiwassee Wildlife Refuge, located near the lake's center, allows visitors to explore 6,000 acres of a mix of agricultural land and different natural habitats. The refuge is home to a plethora of bird species. Notably, the refuge is the winter home of about three-quarters of the East Coast population of sandhill cranes.
There's plenty of excitement happening below Lake Chick's surface as well. Be sure to bring a rod and reel with you, because Chickamauga has earned a reputation as an elite fishing destination. Bluegill, walleye, and catfish compete with three varieties of bass (largemouth, smallmouth, and striped) here. The diversity of potential catch is rivaled by the diversity of habitats, from rocky shorelines to waters thick with vegetation and everything in between. Fishing competitions occur throughout the year. Be sure to check state and local regulations before reeling in any fish so you know the length and creel limit for each species.
The logistics of visiting Chickamauga
Visitors within driving distance of Chickamauga Lake should hop in their car. The closest major travel hub, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, is a 2.5-hour drive away, but if you can work out the logistics of flying into Chattanooga Metropolitan, you'll save hours behind the wheel. Along the way, consider detouring to check out Soddy-Daisy, a creative haven with its own idyllic lake and local culture, which is just 20 minutes away.
Chattanooga proper offers plenty of places to overnight, some at prices below $100 per night. Those looking for something right on the water can head to the Island Cove Marina and Resort, which includes a 12-room inn. For an even more unique overnight experience, rent a floating cabin at Hales Bar Marina and Resort on Lake Nickajack, located on the opposite side of the Chickamauga Dam, about 20 minutes west of town.
Plan your trip for an early spring through fall visit, when long, peaceful days on the water become a ritual for locals and visitors alike. If you can't stand the muggy summer heat, avoid June through August. Be sure to pack your swimming gear, fishing equipment, and leave space on your phone for plenty of photos.