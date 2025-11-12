Tennessee's Snake-Shaped Lake Near Chattanooga Is A Hotspot For Fishing And Water Sports

Nature does a pretty good job creating paradises of its own accord. But sometimes, humans create one as well, seemingly by accident. Tennessee's Chickamauga Lake qualifies as the latter. This manmade reservoir has become a hotspot for fishing and water sports, born of a need to tame the Tennessee River's fluctuating waters. The snake-shaped aquatic paradise lies near scenic Chattanooga, with its flourishing arts scene, which can serve as the home base for your visit.

The unruly Tennessee River's tempestuous nature had been a constant headache for Chattanooga, leaving it vulnerable to frequent floods, mosquito infestations, and the associated economic damage. The Tennessee Valley Authority built the Chickamauga Dam to control the river's flow and stabilize its height. It worked, opening in 1940 and creating the slender 36,200-acre Chickamauga Lake, offering 810 miles of slithering shoreline.

The lake's serpentine shape becomes appropriate when you discover it's one of Tennessee's most snake-packed lakes. Far from western Tennessee's venomous cottonmouth snake population, you can breathe easy. Don't mess with Chickamauga's ophidian residents, and they won't mess with you. With so much to do, you'll be too busy focusing your attention elsewhere.