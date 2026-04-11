Madison's Charming Suburb Is A Friendly Village With Nearby Lakeside Adventures, Scenic Trails, And Local Eats

The lively city of Madison is known as the biking capital of the Midwest, with miles of thrilling, scenic Wisconsin trails. But it's also the state capital and home to the University of Wisconsin, that's to say it can be a busy place. If you're seeking something a bit calmer but still having easy access to a larger city when wanted or needed, check out Madison's charming suburb of Cottage Grove. There you'll find a friendly community, some tasty dining, and outdoor fun on the local lakes and trails.

Cottage Grove, population near 10,000, is a short 15-mile drive east from Downtown Madison. It's surprisingly rural for how close it is to the capital. You'll be welcomed to join in on the town's annual events, such as the Fireman's Festival with beer tents and live music, or Music in the Grove where you can enjoy tasty food, and peruse local vendor stands. Don't miss a visit to Warm Belly Farm to pick strawberries, tour the garden center, or if your timing is right, partake in the Full Harvest Fall Festival or the Sprout Spring Festival.

Speaking of tasty food, Cottage Grove is well regarded for its local eateries. The 1855 Saloon and Grill is a standby, with its cozy atmosphere and new-American menu it's an inviting spot to wind down after a fun day. For full buy-in to the Wisconsinite spirit head over to Oakstone Recreational for burgers and cheese curds. There's even an attached indoor volleyball court if you want to get in some bumps and spikes between beers. If spirits are more your style, check out the tasting room and cocktail garden at Doundrins Distilling for some craft drinks and good times.