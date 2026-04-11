Madison's Charming Suburb Is A Friendly Village With Nearby Lakeside Adventures, Scenic Trails, And Local Eats
The lively city of Madison is known as the biking capital of the Midwest, with miles of thrilling, scenic Wisconsin trails. But it's also the state capital and home to the University of Wisconsin, that's to say it can be a busy place. If you're seeking something a bit calmer but still having easy access to a larger city when wanted or needed, check out Madison's charming suburb of Cottage Grove. There you'll find a friendly community, some tasty dining, and outdoor fun on the local lakes and trails.
Cottage Grove, population near 10,000, is a short 15-mile drive east from Downtown Madison. It's surprisingly rural for how close it is to the capital. You'll be welcomed to join in on the town's annual events, such as the Fireman's Festival with beer tents and live music, or Music in the Grove where you can enjoy tasty food, and peruse local vendor stands. Don't miss a visit to Warm Belly Farm to pick strawberries, tour the garden center, or if your timing is right, partake in the Full Harvest Fall Festival or the Sprout Spring Festival.
Speaking of tasty food, Cottage Grove is well regarded for its local eateries. The 1855 Saloon and Grill is a standby, with its cozy atmosphere and new-American menu it's an inviting spot to wind down after a fun day. For full buy-in to the Wisconsinite spirit head over to Oakstone Recreational for burgers and cheese curds. There's even an attached indoor volleyball court if you want to get in some bumps and spikes between beers. If spirits are more your style, check out the tasting room and cocktail garden at Doundrins Distilling for some craft drinks and good times.
Cottage Grove has no shortage of scenic trails
Cottage Grove offers multiple opportunities to get out for a pleasant hike in the verdant Wisconsin countryside. The town's largest park, McCarthy Youth & Conservation County Park, spans 348 acres with a selection of interlacing trails traversing through wetlands, forest, and restored prairie landscapes. Walking the perimeter loop will net you a good bit of distance at 3.5 miles, which should take about an hour to and hour and a half, depending on whether you're trying to get the blood pumping or just strolling and taking in the beautiful scenery. The park is open year-round, and once the snow starts falling it's a great spot to break out your cross-country skis or snowshoes. Other amenities in the park include restrooms, a picnic area with a grill, and a shelter.
For a relaxing, convenient stroll in the center of town head over to Governor Taylor Nature Park. With well-maintained trails meandering through its 11.2 wooded acres, it's an ideal place to stretch your legs and connect with nature. If you're in town at the right time, you may even get to join this close knit community in one of their candle-lit night hikes in the park!
If you're up for a challenge and are seeking a longer hike, Cottage Grove has you covered as it's the beginning point (or ending, depending on which way you're walking) of the Glacial Drumlin State Trail. The trail's other terminus is in Waukesha, Wisconsin, 52-miles away. It's unique in that all but 1.5 miles of the total distance utilizes an abandoned rail corridor – think wide, lush, and gentle. Of course the trail can be done in sections, from Cottage Grove to the next town along the trek, Lake Mills, is 15.6 miles.
Lakeside adventure is easy to find in Cottage Grove
The residents of Cottage Grove are spoiled by their access to water-based activities, with four lakes within easy reach. From north to south they are Lake Mendota, one of Wisconsin's most incredible lakes for a perfect Midwest summer vacation; Lake Monona, a great place for a paddle; Lake Waubesa with its Waubesa Wetlands Wildlife Area; and Lake Kegonsa. The northern three lakes are in the closest proximity to Madison, while Lake Kegonsa is a bit removed and offers the most nature-rich setting.
A quick 12-minute drive will get you from Cottage Grove to some waterside adventure at Lake Kegonsa. With 3,200 acres of serene water (five square miles), parks, swimming beaches and boat launches, recreation options are plentiful. The main recreation area is Lake Kegonsa State Park, which, in addition to lake access, offers camping, hiking trails, and picnic areas. Two smaller parks are also found along the lakeshore, Fish Camp County Park and LaFollette County Park, both providing boat launches, shore fishing access, and restrooms. Fishing is a popular pastime here, from the shore or boat, and anglers chase bass, walleye, panfish, and northern pike, among other species. If dropping a line is part of your plans, consider bringing fishing gear that can go on vacation and keep you from using rentals.
Cottage Grove is convenient to travel to as there's a commercial airport 12 miles away in Madison, Dane County Regional Airport (MSN). The closest international airport is Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE), 76 miles away. Being primarily residential, lodging options in Cottage Grove are limited and there is only one true hotel option in the Comfort Suites Cottage Grove. There are, however, a handful of vacation rentals in town, if you choose to go that route.