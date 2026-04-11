This South Carolina Beach Could Pass For Hawaii, According To Reviews

South Carolina might be considered the "Deep South," but its coast is not to be confused with a tropical island like Hawaii. About an hour's drive south of Charleston, Kiawah Island is a 10-mile stretch of sandy shores and turquoise blues, making even Hawaii residents rethink paradise. A Mililani local on TripAdvisor mentioned that he and his family were looking for the perfect getaway, and not only had they found it in Kiawah, but they're already saving to return.

While there are many South Carolina beaches to choose from, including the nearby hidden hippie haven (Folly Beach), travelers have drawn the strongest comparisons to Kiawah Island, citing its pristine sands, turquoise waters, and upscale amenities. The island's powdery, flat white sand is reminiscent of Hawaii's Mau'umae and Mahai'ula beaches, paired with the resort-style ambiance of the Mauna Lani Beach Club. Kiawah Island might have miles of shoreline, but at its heart are its luxury amenities, which guests rave about. Similar to Mauna Lani Beach Club, Kiawah Island also has beachfront golf courses, offering the same coastal experience Pacific travelers are accustomed to seeing. "I love the island and feel it looks the most like Hawaii of any other spot I have visited on the continental US," one reviewer mentioned. Like the Big Island, Kiawah is also a family-friendly location that's suitable for all ages. From fishing, biking, and, of course, the pristine beaches, it showcases not only a different side to South Carolina's Southern charm, but also provides a Pacific island escape that's closer than you think.