Atlanta's Beautiful Suburb Is A Playful Retreat With Tree-Lined Parks And A Walkable Downtown

Although most people think of Atlanta or Savannah when picturing Georgia cities, the fact is that the greater Atlanta metro area is full of quaint small towns that each have their share of charming appeal. As you head north on I-85, you'll pass through many of them, including one with a fabulous walkable downtown area, Suwanee. As an Atlanta local, I've been here many times, and it's a great blend of green spaces, delicious restaurants, and small-town feel. And, as with many other Georgia towns, Suwanee is rich with history and culture, making it a decent addition to any travel itinerary.

If you love greenery and urban parks, Suwanee has you covered. For example, Sims Lake Park is great if you're looking for more of a natural, reclusive space surrounded by trees. Alternatively, if you love outdoor activities, George Pierce Park has plenty of things to do with 304 acres of sport courts, fields, and trails. Suwanee is also pretty close to Georgia's largest and most beautiful (and dangerous) body of water, Lake Lanier.

Overall, if you want a family-friendly area to explore that's close enough to attractions and amenities without feeling like a big city, Suwanee is a great option. Let's break down what makes this city so memorable for both locals and visitors alike.