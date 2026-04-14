One Of Oklahoma City's Fastest-Growing Suburbs Is A Historic Gem With Small-Town Charms

Oklahoma may often go overlooked by tourists, but from underrated mountain cities to quiet, history-filled small towns, there are plenty of gems to explore. The under-the-radar Oklahoma town, Tuttle, is one such spot — located just 30 to 40 minutes outside of Oklahoma City by car, it's an easy day trip for travelers seeking a historic spot with small-town spirit. First incorporated in 1906, Tuttle has grown from a quiet farming community to one of the fastest-growing cities in the state. Although its population is just over 9,000 people as of 2026, it's rising over 3% each year, with an over-50% increase since 1990.

One of the best reminders of Tuttle's past can be found at the Chisholm Trail Boulder, which stands downtown. The storied trail was frequented over the two decades following the Civil War, when Texan cattle ranchers traveled up north to Kansas. In the 1850s, a trading post opened by Scottish-Cherokee translator and trader Jesse Chisholm, for whom the trail is named, was located in the area. To get to Tuttle, Will Rogers World Airport is a 30-minute drive from town.