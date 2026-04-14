One Of Oklahoma City's Fastest-Growing Suburbs Is A Historic Gem With Small-Town Charms
Oklahoma may often go overlooked by tourists, but from underrated mountain cities to quiet, history-filled small towns, there are plenty of gems to explore. The under-the-radar Oklahoma town, Tuttle, is one such spot — located just 30 to 40 minutes outside of Oklahoma City by car, it's an easy day trip for travelers seeking a historic spot with small-town spirit. First incorporated in 1906, Tuttle has grown from a quiet farming community to one of the fastest-growing cities in the state. Although its population is just over 9,000 people as of 2026, it's rising over 3% each year, with an over-50% increase since 1990.
One of the best reminders of Tuttle's past can be found at the Chisholm Trail Boulder, which stands downtown. The storied trail was frequented over the two decades following the Civil War, when Texan cattle ranchers traveled up north to Kansas. In the 1850s, a trading post opened by Scottish-Cherokee translator and trader Jesse Chisholm, for whom the trail is named, was located in the area. To get to Tuttle, Will Rogers World Airport is a 30-minute drive from town.
Small-town charm in Tuttle
To experience this Oklahoma town's old-country charm and farming roots, head to spaces like My Raggedy Herbs. Here, you can pick your own herbs, take a workshop, and learn about backyard kitchen gardening. Tuttle's quaint Main Street is also worth visiting, for its numerous local shops and eateries. Lupita's Restaurant is one top spot for a bite, with a 4.4 rating on Google. Guests praise the family-owned restaurant, which has been around since 2017, for its high-quality dishes like tamales and chile rellenos, and customer service. Another well-rated spot is right next door, at Jamie Jo's, which serves an array of burgers, sandwiches, and Oklahoma-style comfort food like frito chili pie and mac and cheese topped with chicken and barbecue or buffalo sauce.
You'll also find charming spots like Coal Creek Vineyard and Winery, which produces a small selection of white and red wines, plus meads, rosé, cider, and dessert wine. Glasses as well as flights — which include four pours for $10 — are available, and a food menu is now available, too. The tasting room is open Thursdays to Saturdays. Alongside your trip to Tuttle, also consider a stop in Sulphur, about an hour-and-a-half away, where you'll find Oklahoma's oldest national park and trendy shops.