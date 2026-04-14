Nestled Between Tampa And Fort Myers Is Florida's Lovely Pier For Fishing With No License Required
From the Gulf coast to the Atlantic coast, cozy beach towns line Florida's perimeter, making fishing a premier sport in the state. Venice — not to be confused with the Italian island — has 14 miles of beaches, including Caspersen Beach, one of the Sunshine State's best-kept secrets. Just four minutes north of the Caspersen shoreline is the Venice Fishing Pier, where visitors can cast a line without a license and enjoy the sparkling blue waters between Tampa and Fort Myers.
The pier is open 24 hours, so fishermen can reel one in under a full moon or before the sun rises — and bring company along, as no fishing license is required. In Florida, as per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, you must have a license to fish in Florida; however, the City of Venice owns the 700-foot pier and holds the necessary licensing so that the pier can be exempt from this rule.
While it is 24 hours, between 8 a.m. and sunset, fishermen can rent a rod and bait — live shrimp, frozen shrimp, and frozen squid — for under $20. Visitors on Tripadvisor highlight the equipment rentals, as they mention the ease and efficiency of leaving their personal items at home. In fact, travelers have rated the pier close to five stars on Google, praising the area for its fish cleaning stations, rod holders, and spectacular views. It's a stress-free way for experienced and inexperienced fishermen to pass time along the sparkling coast and reel in a fresh catch.
How to fish on the pier and where to go after
The Venice Fishing Pier is a gem for travelers nationwide (and globally) because you can fish legally without a license, but there are rules and regulations to follow. Shark fishing and the use of fighting belts or harnesses are prohibited, each person is limited to one line, and metal leaders cannot exceed four feet. Lines or gear also cannot extend more than 1.5 inches into pier covers – the structures on the pier that shelter equipment or fixtures, such as protective casings around electrical outlets or pumps.
In September of 2025, the pier reopened to the public after it was hit by Hurricane Idalia in 2023 and Hurricane Milton in 2024. "This Pier had some work done it after the hurricanes and its safe and easy to walk on," one visitor mentioned on a Google review. While foot traffic is allowed, bikes, skateboards, and animals are not. Glass containers are also prohibited, so bring plastic cups.
The pier faces adorable beachfront shacks and tiki bars that look as though they were ripped out of a Caribbean island. Guests rave about Sharky's On The Pier, a seafood restaurant offering fresh coastal cuisine, frozen cocktails, and daily entertainment. Shoppers can pop into Jan's Beach 'tique to gather souvenirs, and for those who just want to enjoy a nice stroll along the beach and go bird watching, public restrooms are also available nearby. The Venice Fishing Pier is a relaxing beach destination near Tampa and Fort Myers, where beach bums can wander and bask in the laidback seaside lifestyle.
Looking for more Gulfside Florida piers to explore? Check out our feature on the Gulf Coast's longest fishing pier along the panhandle.