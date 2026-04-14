Nestled Between Tampa And Fort Myers Is Florida's Lovely Pier For Fishing With No License Required

From the Gulf coast to the Atlantic coast, cozy beach towns line Florida's perimeter, making fishing a premier sport in the state. Venice — not to be confused with the Italian island — has 14 miles of beaches, including Caspersen Beach, one of the Sunshine State's best-kept secrets. Just four minutes north of the Caspersen shoreline is the Venice Fishing Pier, where visitors can cast a line without a license and enjoy the sparkling blue waters between Tampa and Fort Myers.

The pier is open 24 hours, so fishermen can reel one in under a full moon or before the sun rises — and bring company along, as no fishing license is required. In Florida, as per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, you must have a license to fish in Florida; however, the City of Venice owns the 700-foot pier and holds the necessary licensing so that the pier can be exempt from this rule.

While it is 24 hours, between 8 a.m. and sunset, fishermen can rent a rod and bait — live shrimp, frozen shrimp, and frozen squid — for under $20. Visitors on Tripadvisor highlight the equipment rentals, as they mention the ease and efficiency of leaving their personal items at home. In fact, travelers have rated the pier close to five stars on Google, praising the area for its fish cleaning stations, rod holders, and spectacular views. It's a stress-free way for experienced and inexperienced fishermen to pass time along the sparkling coast and reel in a fresh catch.