Wisconsin's Lesser-Known State Park Is A Serene Beach Location With Camping, Hiking, And Swimming
Geneva Lake is one of Wisconsin's best lakes for gorgeous views and fun on the water, and Big Foot Beach State Park takes full advantage of the pristine shoreline. The park, which is located in the Southern Gateways Region of the Wisconsin state park network, is only a 1-hour drive from Milwaukee or a 90-minute trip from Madison.
The park encompasses a total of 271 acres and includes a spacious beach perfect for lounging and swimming. There's no camping directly on the beach, but there are 100 sites available nearby for tents, campers, and recreational vehicles, along with amenities like hot showers and vault toilets. Electrical hookups are available for the RV and camper sites, but visitors should be aware that the area for tents is more primitive. Google reviewers give the park an overall rating of 4.3, with several 5-star ratings that focus on the easy hikes, clean campsites with water, and electrical hookups.
It should be noted that the city on the eastern shore is referred to as Lake Geneva, which can be confusing when discussing Geneva Lake. The town itself is adorable and perfect for solo trips, so you'll want to spend some time there. You can follow the Lake Geneva Shore Path from Big Foot Park to the Lake Geneva Visitor's Center in about 40 minutes by foot. From there, you can either explore the downtown area or continue along the shoreline to see other unique attractions and interesting places.
A hidden and serene state park with a lagoon and forest surroundings
Big Foot Beach is the central attraction here, with a 100-foot swimming area and plenty of space for sightseeing, serenity, and relaxation. One Google review describes it as "one of the most beautiful sand beaches in all of Wisconsin." A reviewer on Yelp says, "The [scenery] is great, and the atmosphere serene." One Tripadvisor reviewer had a "very quiet, fun time" in the campground, while another enjoyed "the quieter and more natural atmosphere" of the park compared to the nearby city.
Wisconsin has some of the most incredible lakes in the Midwest, and you can take a canoe or kayak out on Geneva Lake and Ceylon Lagoon, a smaller body of water located in the park. While rentals are not available in the park, they are available right outside of it. You can also cast a fishing line in the lagoon using some of the free gear provided at the office, but anyone over 16 will need to have a valid license. If you have your own boat, launches are available in Linn Township and downtown Lake Geneva.
Visitors can also relax in the nearby wilderness. There are several hiking trails throughout the park, both near the water and stretching inland past the campsites. All of them are fairly short, organized by color, and designed to be easy or moderate. According to reviewers on AllTrails, these interconnecting paths are more like relaxing nature walks than hiking trails, thanks to the low difficulty level. The Black Trail, which explores the wooded interior of the park, is described as "quiet" and "peaceful" by one AllTrails reviewer.
Exploring the park and Lake Geneva in winter
If you'd prefer to experience Big Foot Beach State Park with virtually no crowds and even more peace and serenity, consider visiting the park in the off-season. The trails are available in the winter for hiking and snowshoeing, and guests are also free to explore the park's vast open spaces outside of the designated trails.
During the snowy months, park staff groom a track on the eastern side of the park for old-school cross-country skiing. A Tripadvisor review appreciated "excellent groomed cross country ski trails" and complimented the choice of difficulty levels available. Unlike other trails, no pets are allowed, even if they're leashed. Ice fishing is another common pastime, and local guides can take you to several nearby lakes, including Geneva.
If you're planning a winter excursion but are still trying to decide on the exact time of year, the last weekend of January brings Winterfest to the city. This festival takes place in a beachside park downtown, is free of charge, and features bonfires, live entertainment, and winter fun. This festival also includes the exciting and very competitive America's Snow Sculpting Invitational.