Wisconsin's Lesser-Known State Park Is A Serene Beach Location With Camping, Hiking, And Swimming

Big Foot Beach is the central attraction here, with a 100-foot swimming area and plenty of space for sightseeing, serenity, and relaxation. One Google review describes it as "one of the most beautiful sand beaches in all of Wisconsin." A reviewer on Yelp says, "The [scenery] is great, and the atmosphere serene." One Tripadvisor reviewer had a "very quiet, fun time" in the campground, while another enjoyed "the quieter and more natural atmosphere" of the park compared to the nearby city.

Wisconsin has some of the most incredible lakes in the Midwest, and you can take a canoe or kayak out on Geneva Lake and Ceylon Lagoon, a smaller body of water located in the park. While rentals are not available in the park, they are available right outside of it. You can also cast a fishing line in the lagoon using some of the free gear provided at the office, but anyone over 16 will need to have a valid license. If you have your own boat, launches are available in Linn Township and downtown Lake Geneva.

Visitors can also relax in the nearby wilderness. There are several hiking trails throughout the park, both near the water and stretching inland past the campsites. All of them are fairly short, organized by color, and designed to be easy or moderate. According to reviewers on AllTrails, these interconnecting paths are more like relaxing nature walks than hiking trails, thanks to the low difficulty level. The Black Trail, which explores the wooded interior of the park, is described as "quiet" and "peaceful" by one AllTrails reviewer.