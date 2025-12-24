5 Adorable Towns Near Chicago Perfect For Solo Trips, Per The Internet

Chicago is the perfect destination for solo travelers with easy access to the well-integrated "El" train and bus system, which takes visitors and residents alike to the city's diverse neighborhoods. However, what Chicago offers in bustling, big-city energy, it often lacks in quaint charm. Those traveling on their own can feel overwhelmed in the booming metropolis of over 2.7 million residents.

Luckily, Chicago's proximity to other states — like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Indiana — presents a great opportunity to explore new places without the hassle of a long journey. This cosmopolitan hub is seated between a handful of Midwestern gems that are no more than a few hours away, making them easily accessible to those who don't have a driving buddy for the trip.

If you're traversing the Windy City on your own, check out its neighboring towns. There are activities for every style of traveler, from those curious to discover rolling dunes off the majestic Lake Michigan to those itching to peruse a holiday market in a historic town center. Whatever your vibe, one of these towns should speak to you.