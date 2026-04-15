A Small Illinois Village Is Transforming Into A Lively Chicago Suburb With A Cute Main Street
If you're in Chicago and want to experience a different side of Illinois, jump on the Metra at Ogilvie Transportation Center and ride the Union Pacific West line all the way out — past the dense brick-and-gray of the urban core and into the sprawl of suburbs such as Melrose Park, Elmhurst, and Lombard, a picturesque town known as the "Lilac Village." The landscape gradually opens into wide stretches of corn and soybeans, broken up by tree lines, baseball fields, churches, and schools — communities that grow smaller the farther you get from the city. After about an hour and a half, at the end of the line, you arrive in the Village of Elburn: a far-western suburb in Kane County with fewer than 7,000 residents and a distinctly small-town feel.
Once a simple railroad stop called Blackberry Station, Elburn grew into a farming community and remains a thriving small town with a straightforward downtown lined with vintage shops, local businesses, a brewery, and restaurants. Beyond Main Street, you'll find Hughes Creek Golf Course, parks, a winery, and forest preserves with relaxing trails and picnic areas — enough to forget you're still in the Chicago suburbs. And with the train right there, the Windy City — and every suburb along the way — remains within easy reach. (You can, of course, also drive there: Elburn's about 50 miles by car from downtown Chicago).
I grew up just west of Elburn near Sycamore, a small Midwestern city popular with tourists, and spent many summer afternoons in Elburn watching my brothers play Little League baseball and catching the train into the city. Today, one brother lives in Elburn, so I still find myself there whenever I return to Chicagoland — and my parents still drop me off at the train station.
The small-town setting is expanding
Elburn's Main Street is quintessentially rural Midwest — with its small shops and annual community events, including late summer's Elburn Days festival — but the village is growing. In 2025, a large tract of farmland was slated for residential development and listed for sale. The town's first cannabis dispensary has been approved. In the meantime, suburbanites who might not know much about Elburn have likely heard of Ream's Meat Market, one of the village's most destination-worthy spots. This butcher-shop-meets-culinary-market has been handcrafting specialty sausages and brats, deli meats, dry-aged steaks, and prepared foods since 1954, earning a sterling reputation throughout the Midwest (including 4.9 stars across nearly 1,800 Google reviews).
Get your thrift on at Beautiful U Resale Shop, a classic stop with affordable home goods, clothes, books, and children's items. Down the block, Frivolous Treasures Inc. is a two-story trove of antiques and some locally crafted artisan goods. You could easily lose an afternoon here, but save time for Amazing Grace Antiques, a collection of vintage vendors inside a historic house up the street. Double back to visit Vinyl & Vintage for thoughtfully curated vintage jewelry, books, and other novelties.
Next door, take a break at Schmidt's Towne Tap for its full bar and well-crafted American classics, or grab a sandwich and soup at Corner Grind, known for its fresh, simple menu and a creative lineup of dirty sodas and seasonal drinks (banana pudding iced latte and peachy keen matcha, anyone?). Obscurity Brewing is another Main Street anchor, pairing house-brewed beer with barbecue in an airy, industrial space. And for your pizza fix, Paisano's is top-tier. Don't miss the speakeasy known as Old Elburn Hall; it's only open once a week, and it's worth it for the cocktails and live jazz.
Outdoor spaces add to the town's charm
There's no better way to embrace Elburn's rural atmosphere than by leaning into its farm-town roots, within short range of downtown. Heritage Prairie Farm is a working organic farm and wedding venue that hosts public events from themed dinners to farmer's markets and plant sales. You can also visit Rustic Road Farm, a year-round farm stand offering seasonal products, honey, and eggs. Pet the goats and sheep that live on the property and watch out for free-range chickens.
Hughes Creek is Elburn's municipal 18-hole, par-72 golf course. Reviewers praise the course's overall conditions and playability. "[I]ntriguing layout, and certainly better than many municipal courses," wrote one Google reviewer. Geneva Winery is another local mainstay. While its primary tasting room is in nearby Geneva — a charming town with relaxed, Midwestern vibes along the picturesque Fox River — the winery's 6.5-acre, appointment-only vineyard sits on the grounds of a century-old Elburn farm. Geneva is one of the closest lodging options for visitors, with Fairfield Inn & Suites and Hampton Inn also available in St. Charles, just 10 miles away.
Though you may — rightly — picture Elburn as flat fields, a few glacial remnants add unexpected geological dimension. Johnson's Mound Forest Preserve is a lush, quiet, woodland centered around a "kame" — a hill formed by ancient glacial melt. In winter, visitors can enjoy a sloped sledding hill, while easy trails invite meditative strolls year-round and covered shelters make it an ideal spot for picnics and small gatherings. Elburn Forest Preserve in the forested watershed between the Fox and Kishwaukee rivers is blanketed in spring wildflowers and features a 1930s-era stone shelter. Its moderate trails offer more elevation than Johnson's Mound; keep an eye out for the flying squirrels known to inhabit the area.