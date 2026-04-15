A Small Illinois Village Is Transforming Into A Lively Chicago Suburb With A Cute Main Street

If you're in Chicago and want to experience a different side of Illinois, jump on the Metra at Ogilvie Transportation Center and ride the Union Pacific West line all the way out — past the dense brick-and-gray of the urban core and into the sprawl of suburbs such as Melrose Park, Elmhurst, and Lombard, a picturesque town known as the "Lilac Village." The landscape gradually opens into wide stretches of corn and soybeans, broken up by tree lines, baseball fields, churches, and schools — communities that grow smaller the farther you get from the city. After about an hour and a half, at the end of the line, you arrive in the Village of Elburn: a far-western suburb in Kane County with fewer than 7,000 residents and a distinctly small-town feel.

Once a simple railroad stop called Blackberry Station, Elburn grew into a farming community and remains a thriving small town with a straightforward downtown lined with vintage shops, local businesses, a brewery, and restaurants. Beyond Main Street, you'll find Hughes Creek Golf Course, parks, a winery, and forest preserves with relaxing trails and picnic areas — enough to forget you're still in the Chicago suburbs. And with the train right there, the Windy City — and every suburb along the way — remains within easy reach. (You can, of course, also drive there: Elburn's about 50 miles by car from downtown Chicago).

I grew up just west of Elburn near Sycamore, a small Midwestern city popular with tourists, and spent many summer afternoons in Elburn watching my brothers play Little League baseball and catching the train into the city. Today, one brother lives in Elburn, so I still find myself there whenever I return to Chicagoland — and my parents still drop me off at the train station.