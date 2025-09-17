The 'Lilac Village' Is Illinois' Picturesque Hidden Haven Full Of Flowers, Parks, And Eclectic Shops
"...The scent of the lilacs at once changed the whole current of my thoughts and my despondency," wrote Kate Chopin in her short story, "Lilacs." "The boulevard, its noises, its passing throng, vanished from before my senses as completely as if they had been spirited away." The village of Lombard, located in DuPage County about 25 miles from the neighborhoods of Chicago, knows Chopin's lilacs — with all their symbolic beauty, desire, and nostalgia — better than most. Nicknamed the "Lilac Village," it has honored the bloom for a century through its nationally recognized Lilacia Park and gardens, annual "Lilac Time" festival, and heritage tours.
It's an unlikely mascot for a Midwestern town. Lilacs aren't native to America — they originated in the Balkans and Turkey. The lavender, white, blue, and pink flowers are prized for their sweet, nostalgic fragrance, delicate clustered form, and fleeting blooms — which last only two to six weeks in late spring.
Lilacs came to Lombard in the late 1800s with Colonel William R. Plum, a Civil War veteran and Yale graduate who settled there. Thanks to his wife, he developed a passion for lilacs during their world travels, seeking out rare varieties and trading for other ones to plant at their Lombard estate, Lilacia. When he died in 1927, he bequeathed the three-acre property — featuring two acres of labeled lilac gardens, rare varieties, and a meandering path — to the village, requesting it to be preserved as public gardens, with the house turned into a library in his wife's memory. (In 2023, the Helen Plum Library relocated to a new building nearby). Lombard honored Plum's wishes, expanding his property to 10 acres of 1,500 lilac bushes and 87,000 tulip bulbs, and establishing an annual festival and Lilac Queen coronation.
Lilacia Park is open year-round but its blooms are brief
Lombard is easily accessible from Chicago along the Metra's Union Pacific-West line or via Interstate 290 by car. It's just one Metra stop – less than four miles – from Glen Ellyn, a Chicago suburb known for its excellent restaurants, festivals, and storybook neighborhoods. Three Metra stops away is Wheaton, another walkable and historic suburban town.
Downtown Lombard was originally known as Babcock's Grove in the early 1830s and was incorporated as Lombard in 1869. The village has retained much of its historic character, with brick storefronts, an old train depot, and a strong local identity. The Lombard Historical Society offers tours of the Sheldon Peck House, the oldest home in Lombard and a verified location on the Underground Railroad, registered with the National Park Service Network to Freedom. Peck was an artist and abolitionist who reportedly lived in a covered wagon while building the house in Babcock's Grove. You can see his art as well as rotating exhibitions in the on-site gallery. The society also maintains other historic homes in Lombard, including the 1860 Victorian Cottage and the 1887 Carriage House, offering free docent-led tours to share the area's lore. It also runs the Lombard gift shop, which sells local and lilac-themed items, and hosts events throughout the year, such as Candlelit Cemetery Tours.
Lombard's Lilac Time festival takes place in May, though Lilacia Park is open year-round. "A hidden gem near the train station, library and historic church," wrote one Tripadvisor reviewer. "So many plants and flowers to see, even if you miss the tulips blooming! The lilacs smell divine!" The two-week festival attracts visitors eager to see the park's lilacs in bloom and participate in activities like live music, tastings, historical tours, and the Lilac Queen.
Lombard's historic downtown is a walkable gem
Today, a number of independent shops call downtown Lombard's historic buildings home. Steps away from Lilacia Park are Devious FX, a goth and oddities store, Fairy-Tales, a gift shop with everything from Jellycats to local goods, JL Vintage Finds, a music-themed secondhand shop, and Purple Manatee, a thrift store with eclectic consignment goods. There's also a creative collective of artisans called Model Town, where you can browse fashion, decor, and art from the Muslim diaspora. Nearby, Lombard Hobbies is the spot for trains and scale models. If you're feeling bold, book a tattoo appointment with an artist at Bone & Blossom, an inclusive, woman-owned establishment.
Babcock's Grove House bills itself as "creative Midwestern comfort food," serving fresh, seasonal ingredients and daily pie specials in a pre-Civil War historic building that was once housed the Lombard Hotel. "Best local restaurant," said one TripAdvisor reviewer. The Lilac League is its adjacent bar, serving seasonal cocktails, small plates, and a curated selection of beers and wines. "This place is a VIBE!" wrote a reviewer on Yelp. " Perfect for a night out with the gals or a date night with that special someone! The low lighting makes the experience feel intimate and romantic. The drinks are all top notch!"
In addition to Lilacia Park, Lombard has a network of parks, forest preserves, and a stretch of the Illinois Prairie Path, a historic rail-to-trail winding through 61 miles of pathways with diverse ecosystems. Lombard Common is one of its largest parks, with a disc golf course and water park. Nearby, Hidden Lake and Forest Preserve offers space to walk, picnic, or even kayak, as does Churchill Woods, a small yet rich preserve.