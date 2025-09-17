The 'Lilac Village' Is Illinois' Picturesque Hidden Haven Full Of Flowers, Parks, And Eclectic Shops

"...The scent of the lilacs at once changed the whole current of my thoughts and my despondency," wrote Kate Chopin in her short story, "Lilacs." "The boulevard, its noises, its passing throng, vanished from before my senses as completely as if they had been spirited away." The village of Lombard, located in DuPage County about 25 miles from the neighborhoods of Chicago, knows Chopin's lilacs — with all their symbolic beauty, desire, and nostalgia — better than most. Nicknamed the "Lilac Village," it has honored the bloom for a century through its nationally recognized Lilacia Park and gardens, annual "Lilac Time" festival, and heritage tours.

It's an unlikely mascot for a Midwestern town. Lilacs aren't native to America — they originated in the Balkans and Turkey. The lavender, white, blue, and pink flowers are prized for their sweet, nostalgic fragrance, delicate clustered form, and fleeting blooms — which last only two to six weeks in late spring.

Lilacs came to Lombard in the late 1800s with Colonel William R. Plum, a Civil War veteran and Yale graduate who settled there. Thanks to his wife, he developed a passion for lilacs during their world travels, seeking out rare varieties and trading for other ones to plant at their Lombard estate, Lilacia. When he died in 1927, he bequeathed the three-acre property — featuring two acres of labeled lilac gardens, rare varieties, and a meandering path — to the village, requesting it to be preserved as public gardens, with the house turned into a library in his wife's memory. (In 2023, the Helen Plum Library relocated to a new building nearby). Lombard honored Plum's wishes, expanding his property to 10 acres of 1,500 lilac bushes and 87,000 tulip bulbs, and establishing an annual festival and Lilac Queen coronation.