What's The Best Choice For Long Train Rides: Roomette Or Bedroom?
Overnight train travel is an exciting prospect in a world of thoroughly unpleasant airport experiences, where you'll fall asleep and wake up on the go with no TSA line and all the legroom you could want. But if you want to be sure of a pleasant sleeper train experience, it's essential to keep in mind one of the cardinal rules of sleeper train travel: the room type you book can make a world of difference.
On Amtrak trains, travelers looking to book a private room will have two main options. Either a roomette, with two seats that convert into bunk beds by night, or one of several available classes of private bedrooms. And while roomettes are usually the cheaper option, some travelers find that the increased amenities in a private bedroom better suit their travel needs. Here are a few things to keep in mind when making your cabin choice.
Roomettes are the budget-friendly choice if space isn't a concern
An Amtrak roomette is a two-person private cabin with bunk beds designed for those who can make do with less space and fewer amenities in exchange for a lower overall price. Among the included amenities are complimentary meals, turndown service, and access to shared bathrooms and showers. At about half the size of a private bedroom, a roomette is a little snug, with some travelers claiming that it's hard to move around in the room once the bunk beds are set up. But in exchange, you'll generally pay significantly less for a roomette than a bedroom.
If your sole aim is saving money, a roomette is a solid choice for your long-haul train ride. They are less expensive in general than private bedrooms and have become popular with budget travelers, especially those traveling alone and not in need of as much space. Some travelers also report sleeping better in a roomette because the beds face the same direction as the train tracks, so the motion of the train isn't as disruptive to their sleep.
Bedrooms can meet a wider range of needs with more spacious accommodations
There are four types of bedrooms available on Amtrak's long-haul train rides. The standard bedroom will be our primary point of comparison here, since it's the most similar to the roomette, but Amtrak also offers a family bedroom, an accessible bedroom, and a larger bedroom suite. For that reason, Amtrak's specialized bedrooms are generally better suited for people traveling with family or groups, and for anyone concerned about accessibility issues with the typical bunk setup.
The standard Amtrak bedroom is roughly twice the size of the roomette and notably offers access to a private bathroom. Riders unsurprisingly tend to find the larger room more comfortable, as it's easier to move around in and the daytime seats are larger, which is an important consideration for extended journeys like the Texas Eagle, America's longest train route. But for solo travelers or couples who don't actually need all of that space, it can go either way. The bedroom is larger and comes with a private bathroom, but it's also roughly double the price of a roomette.
Thus, when it comes to Amtrak, your needs will ultimately determine the better choice for you. If space and freedom to move around are your goals, you may want to pay the price of the bedroom for greater comfort. However, travelers willing to forgo the extra space and private bathroom can usually save significantly by booking a roomette.