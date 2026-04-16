What's The Best Choice For Long Train Rides: Roomette Or Bedroom?

There are four types of bedrooms available on Amtrak's long-haul train rides. The standard bedroom will be our primary point of comparison here, since it's the most similar to the roomette, but Amtrak also offers a family bedroom, an accessible bedroom, and a larger bedroom suite. For that reason, Amtrak's specialized bedrooms are generally better suited for people traveling with family or groups, and for anyone concerned about accessibility issues with the typical bunk setup.

The standard Amtrak bedroom is roughly twice the size of the roomette and notably offers access to a private bathroom. Riders unsurprisingly tend to find the larger room more comfortable, as it's easier to move around in and the daytime seats are larger, which is an important consideration for extended journeys like the Texas Eagle, America's longest train route. But for solo travelers or couples who don't actually need all of that space, it can go either way. The bedroom is larger and comes with a private bathroom, but it's also roughly double the price of a roomette.

Thus, when it comes to Amtrak, your needs will ultimately determine the better choice for you. If space and freedom to move around are your goals, you may want to pay the price of the bedroom for greater comfort. However, travelers willing to forgo the extra space and private bathroom can usually save significantly by booking a roomette.