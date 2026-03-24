9 Rules To Know Before Traveling On A Sleeper Train

There's an undeniable romance to the sleeper train. Falling asleep in one country and waking up in another — it's the kind of experience that seems to belong on the pages of a decades-old novel. And although the popularity of the overnight train has fallen since its pre-World War II heyday, such services are very much alive and, in many cases, an excellent way to make the most of any adventure.

If the thought of saving travel days by moving between locations at night or even just skipping that trip through airport security is appealing to you, you may find that sleeper trains are your best bet. There's a reason they're making a global resurgence, and you may well find yourself planning an overnight train trip or two into your itinerary. So, what do you need to know before you go?

While sleeper trains are in many ways a wonderfully intuitive way to travel — overnight train travel is a game-changing way to maximize your vacation days — you'll need a bit of prior knowledge about how they work to ensure that you (and your fellow passengers) have the best possible experience. If a sleeper train adventure is on the horizon for you, these are nine things to keep in mind before and during your trip.