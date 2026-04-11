This 2026 Caribbean Resort Is A Stunning Escape With Harbor Views And Bookings Beginning In May
With summer on the horizon, Grand Cayman is a dreamy vacation destination beloved by many, and one of the safest Caribbean islands to visit during hurricane season. And a brand-new luxury resort will debut on Grand Cayman in the heart of the capital city of George Town in May 2026. With harbor views of the port, ONE|GT is a soaring high-rise, poised to become an island landmark. In fact, the 10-story hotel will be Grand Cayman's tallest building at a height of 140 feet (via Cayman Compass). Inside this sleek tower, ONE|GT houses over 170 accommodations, including both hotel suites and private residences, featuring spacious layouts, chic designs, and private terraces.
The resort's pièce de résistance is its infinity-edge rooftop swimming pool, the only pool of its kind on Grand Cayman (per the Caribbean Journal). As if floating above the Caribbean Sea, the pool and rooftop bar promise spectacular island panoramas of the bustling harbor and the tropical inland terrain. ONE|GT is planned as a hub for locals and visitors alike, from dinners at the glamorous Perle restaurant to exclusive events at the resort's on-site private membership club. With its central location in downtown George Town, ONE|GT is a luxurious base for all of the incredible things to do in the Cayman Islands, from duty-free shopping and beachside lounging to snorkeling and caving.
Open year-round, ONE|GT welcomes bookings beginning on May 8, 2026. Within the month of its opening, suites start at over $350 a night, but more affordable rates are found during the off-season from June to October. It is a 10-minute drive from Owen Roberts International Airport, which receives nonstop flights from major U.S. cities, including Miami, New York, and Chicago.
Stunning suites, delicious dining, and luxe amenities at ONE|GT
With prime vertical real estate, all of ONE|GT's 95 suites are sizable havens. Each suite is designed in a minimalist, sleek style that emphasizes idyllic island views through floor-to-ceiling windows that open onto furnished balconies. The focus here is also on relaxed, residence-style living, and each suite has kitchen facilities and a gracious living area. The top accommodation is the nearly 2,000-square-foot Solstice Suite, which boasts a full kitchen, two bedrooms, and ample living and dining spaces. For guests who want to make a stay at ONE|GT more permanent, the resort also offers 82 private residences for sale, ranging from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom penthouse lofts.
Leisurely days can be spent relaxing by the resort's impressive rooftop pool or at the quieter, crescent-shaped Oasis Pool, and there is also a well-equipped fitness center. Outside, all of Grand Cayman's famed attractions beckon. ONE|GT is conveniently located just steps from George Town's designer shopping mall. Further afield, guests can visit the island's famed beaches, such as Seven Mile Beach, a glorious stretch of white-sand beach consistently called one of the best in the world, a mere 3-mile drive away. Grand Cayman is also considered the world's best snorkeling destination, where snorkelers and divers can swim with stingrays and turtles, discover shipwrecks, and explore colorful coral reefs.
ONE|GT also features exciting dining outlets and access to ONE Above, a membership club that hosts unique events and perks like priority reservations. Guests can start their morning with coffee and pastries at the stylish Italian-inspired Cafe Bellini, while the buzzy rooftop bar, Byū, serves Asian plates and creative cocktails from day to night. At dinnertime, the sophisticated Perle restaurant will likely be the island's newest hotspot, with French-Mediterranean cuisine on the menu.