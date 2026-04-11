This 2026 Caribbean Resort Is A Stunning Escape With Harbor Views And Bookings Beginning In May

With summer on the horizon, Grand Cayman is a dreamy vacation destination beloved by many, and one of the safest Caribbean islands to visit during hurricane season. And a brand-new luxury resort will debut on Grand Cayman in the heart of the capital city of George Town in May 2026. With harbor views of the port, ONE|GT is a soaring high-rise, poised to become an island landmark. In fact, the 10-story hotel will be Grand Cayman's tallest building at a height of 140 feet (via Cayman Compass). Inside this sleek tower, ONE|GT houses over 170 accommodations, including both hotel suites and private residences, featuring spacious layouts, chic designs, and private terraces.

The resort's pièce de résistance is its infinity-edge rooftop swimming pool, the only pool of its kind on Grand Cayman (per the Caribbean Journal). As if floating above the Caribbean Sea, the pool and rooftop bar promise spectacular island panoramas of the bustling harbor and the tropical inland terrain. ONE|GT is planned as a hub for locals and visitors alike, from dinners at the glamorous Perle restaurant to exclusive events at the resort's on-site private membership club. With its central location in downtown George Town, ONE|GT is a luxurious base for all of the incredible things to do in the Cayman Islands, from duty-free shopping and beachside lounging to snorkeling and caving.

Open year-round, ONE|GT welcomes bookings beginning on May 8, 2026. Within the month of its opening, suites start at over $350 a night, but more affordable rates are found during the off-season from June to October. It is a 10-minute drive from Owen Roberts International Airport, which receives nonstop flights from major U.S. cities, including Miami, New York, and Chicago.