Forget Boulder, Retire To This Vibrant Colorado City For Affordable Living, Natural Beauty, And Healthcare Access
There's no shortage of beautiful places to retire in Colorado, where mountain backdrops and blue skies are the norm. Boulder, the "happiest city in America," is often at the top of the list for being an outdoorsy city with a high retiree community engagement score. However, along with its appeal comes a higher cost of living that often prompts retirees to look elsewhere. Fortunately, one vibrant destination is offering a more affordable way to enjoy Colorado living.
Located just over two hours south of Boulder by car, Pueblo — known as Colorado's "Steel City" — provides a slower, more relaxed pace of life alongside the natural beauty Colorado is known for. Set along the Arkansas River, the city is framed by wide-open skies, with desert landscapes giving way to distant Rocky Mountain views. These surroundings are not only beautiful but also beneficial for retirees who want to stay active, as outdoor activities like fishing, hiking, and boating are part of everyday life.
There is also a strong network of hospitals in Pueblo that feature state-of-the-art technology, perfect for retirees seeking peace of mind when it comes to their health. UCHealth Parkview Medical Center, for example, is a full-service hospital and operates as the region's only verified level III trauma center. Additionally, CommonSpirit St. Mary-Corwin Hospital in the southern part of Pueblo is known for its strides in cancer care, joint replacement, and advanced robotic-assisted surgery.
Pueblo offers easy access to Colorado's breathtaking scenic landscapes
Lake Pueblo State Park is one of the area's most accessible scenic destinations, and Lake Pueblo, a 4,600-acre reservoir framed by rocky shorelines and dry hills, is the main attraction. Its sheer size makes it a popular spot for water activities like fishing, kayaking, and boating. But beyond the lake, the park spans over 10,000 acres and offers around 15 miles of hiking trails. For retirees looking to stay longer, the park also offers 400 ADA-accessible campsites for tents, RVs, and motorhomes, with amenities like showers and flush toilets for added comfort.
Pueblo Mountain Park features a noticeable shift in scenery as the dry hills meet lush, green mountain landscapes. Located in Beulah Valley, about 30 minutes southwest of downtown Pueblo, the 611-acre park is especially appealing to nature lovers and hikers and includes five scenic trails ranging from 1.06 to 3.6 miles long. Carhart Trail is one of the easiest and is highly rated among retirees. It has 4.6 stars on AllTrails, with one reviewer saying, "Easy hike for 60 plus and an old dog!" Visitors looking for a bit of a climb can take the Tower Trail to the park's highest point, the 1937 Fire Tower, which sits at 7,400 feet. Additionally, those who are up for more adventure can choose Northridge Trail, which leads toward San Isabel National Forest — a 1 million-acre alpine destination with a wealth of activities, including fishing, hunting, and horseback riding.
Enjoy a budget-friendly lifestyle in Pueblo, Colorado
On any given day in Pueblo, it's common to see people walking along the Arkansas River, especially around the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk in the city's downtown area. Spanning 32 acres, the Riverwalk is a destination locals say they enjoy returning to time and time again. On a stroll through the Riverwalk, visitors will pass over 60 pieces of public artwork depicting Pueblo's history, along with shaded seating areas and quiet spots to relax along the water's edge. Entering the Riverwalk is free, but visitors can also purchase tickets for a 25-minute boat ride that allows for a more scenic way to experience the waterfront district.
A short 12-minute walk away, the Union Avenue Historic District is a natural next stop after spending time at the Riverwalk. Part of the Pueblo Creative Corridor, the area dates back to the late 1800s and was once home to wholesale warehouses. Today, it's a walkable, tree-lined stretch of historic brick buildings that have been adapted into locally owned antique shops, galleries, and casual eateries. It's a destination ideal for folks in their next chapter of life and, according to visitors, those who like exploring without a strict schedule.
Throughout the year, Pueblo also hosts events that retirees and other residents can enjoy without breaking the bank. Giodone Library, for example, hosts weekly easy Tai Chi classes for adults focused on low-impact movement and stress relief in a small-group setting. Retirees can also take part in Pueblo's First Friday Art Walk, held on the first Friday of every month and offering free access to dozens of galleries, live music, and art demonstrations throughout the vibrant Pueblo Creative Corridor. Additionally, the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival is a yearly three-day celebration centered around the region's well-known Pueblo chile. Here, visitors get to observe cooking competitions, watch local vendors roast chiles, and even purchase some of their own.