Forget Boulder, Retire To This Vibrant Colorado City For Affordable Living, Natural Beauty, And Healthcare Access

There's no shortage of beautiful places to retire in Colorado, where mountain backdrops and blue skies are the norm. Boulder, the "happiest city in America," is often at the top of the list for being an outdoorsy city with a high retiree community engagement score. However, along with its appeal comes a higher cost of living that often prompts retirees to look elsewhere. Fortunately, one vibrant destination is offering a more affordable way to enjoy Colorado living.

Located just over two hours south of Boulder by car, Pueblo — known as Colorado's "Steel City" — provides a slower, more relaxed pace of life alongside the natural beauty Colorado is known for. Set along the Arkansas River, the city is framed by wide-open skies, with desert landscapes giving way to distant Rocky Mountain views. These surroundings are not only beautiful but also beneficial for retirees who want to stay active, as outdoor activities like fishing, hiking, and boating are part of everyday life.

There is also a strong network of hospitals in Pueblo that feature state-of-the-art technology, perfect for retirees seeking peace of mind when it comes to their health. UCHealth Parkview Medical Center, for example, is a full-service hospital and operates as the region's only verified level III trauma center. Additionally, CommonSpirit St. Mary-Corwin Hospital in the southern part of Pueblo is known for its strides in cancer care, joint replacement, and advanced robotic-assisted surgery.