Colorado's 'Steel City' Is A Riverfront Town With Floating Tours, Bold Flavors, And Vibrant Murals

The railroad played a vital role in Colorado's history. You can see reimaginings of the heyday of the railroad in places like Denver's Union Station, which has a world class hotel and award-winning restaurants, and travelers can even ride the historic rails in some places, like the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad. But without the town of Pueblo, Colorado, that history would look a lot different. In southeastern Colorado along the Arkansas River, it was here that Colorado Fuel and Iron opened its steel mill in the late 1800s. This mill primarily focused on making railroad rails, earning Pueblo the nickname of the "Steel City." Along with its rich history as a vital industrial town, Pueblo has a delightful waterfront along with great restaurants and a dynamic art scene.

The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo in the downtown area is a must visit spot. The riverwalk represents a restoration of the Arkansas River to its historic place in the heart of the city. After a devastating flood in 1921, the river's route was changed to divert it away from downtown. By the 1990s, a decision had been made to look at bringing the river back into town and to make it into a centerpiece of the community, much like the riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas. The new riverwalk opened in 2000, and now has art installations, shops, and restaurants. During the summer, there's free live music on the weekends, and for the winter holidays, it's decorated with lights and there's a parade and fireworks.