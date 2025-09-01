Colorado's 'Steel City' Is A Riverfront Town With Floating Tours, Bold Flavors, And Vibrant Murals
The railroad played a vital role in Colorado's history. You can see reimaginings of the heyday of the railroad in places like Denver's Union Station, which has a world class hotel and award-winning restaurants, and travelers can even ride the historic rails in some places, like the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad. But without the town of Pueblo, Colorado, that history would look a lot different. In southeastern Colorado along the Arkansas River, it was here that Colorado Fuel and Iron opened its steel mill in the late 1800s. This mill primarily focused on making railroad rails, earning Pueblo the nickname of the "Steel City." Along with its rich history as a vital industrial town, Pueblo has a delightful waterfront along with great restaurants and a dynamic art scene.
The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo in the downtown area is a must visit spot. The riverwalk represents a restoration of the Arkansas River to its historic place in the heart of the city. After a devastating flood in 1921, the river's route was changed to divert it away from downtown. By the 1990s, a decision had been made to look at bringing the river back into town and to make it into a centerpiece of the community, much like the riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas. The new riverwalk opened in 2000, and now has art installations, shops, and restaurants. During the summer, there's free live music on the weekends, and for the winter holidays, it's decorated with lights and there's a parade and fireworks.
Exploring the Arkansas River and art scene in Pueblo
From May to September, you can take a boat ride along the river at the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo; the 25 minute excursion rides will give you an overview of the area's history and a unique view of the park. You can also get out on the water yourself. There are duck-shaped pedal boats available to rent to use in the Pueblo Toyota Pedal Boat Zone, and you can take your own kayak, canoe, or paddleboard out with the paddling club from March through October.
Also along the river is the Pueblo Levee Mural Project, a 3-mile long mural on the levee that was built after the flood of 1921. For a time, it was the Guinness World Record holder for "The Largest Outdoor Mural Gallery in the World." This is an accolade the city is actively trying to get back with more murals being planned. However, creating murals here presents a unique challenge since the concrete wall is slanted at a 45-degree angle.
There's also the Creative Corridor, which includes three historic areas of Pueblo that feature art galleries, outdoor art, and places like Neon Alley, which has an impressive collection of vintage neon signs. The First Friday Art Walk is held each month starting at 5 p.m. During the walk, downtown businesses and galleries host a variety of events like live poetry readings, writing sessions, live music, special art exhibits, and good food and drinks. The free Van Gogh shuttle runs through downtown on those Friday evenings.
Taste the bold flavors of Pueblo
When it comes to the taste of Pueblo, stop by the Fuel & Iron Food Hall. Here, you can try a handful of different delicious dishes all in one place with food like barbecue, burgers, wings, pizza, and bison meat; there's also a bar featuring local Colorado beers on tap. A long time favorite restaurant is El Nopal, a family-owned Mexican restaurant that first opened in 1955. Another popular spot is Shamrock Brewing which is a combination Irish pub and craft brewery.
While you're in Pueblo, you should definitely try its eponymous chili pepper. The scent of roasting green Pueblo chilis signals fall for many southern Coloradans. This chili is celebrated in the city each September at the Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival. The three day festival is held downtown and has all kinds of fun activities for all ages, including a hot air balloon flyover, dog parade, jalapeño eating competition, and fireworks. And of course, you can buy all kinds of chilis from local farmers both fresh and roasted at the festival, including the famous Pueblo chili. You can also get a taste of Pueblo green chilis and other yummy treats at the Colorado State Fair, held annually in Pueblo at the end of August. Find local produce for sale at the farmers market, which takes place on many weekends from June through early December.
If you're flying in, Pueblo is a 40-minute drive south of the airport in Colorado Springs, America's Olympic City, and a little less than two hours from the Denver airport. And while you're in southeastern Colorado, you should visit the town of Westcliffe, Colorado's first ever International Dark Sky Community which is only a little over an hour away.