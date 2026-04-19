Georgia's Newest Water Park Is Set To Open In Summer 2026 For A Day Full Of Family-Friendly Fun Near Atlanta

Although Georgia has a coastline, the Peach State has remarkably few beaches (thanks to the abundance of wetlands and barrier islands), meaning residents have to get a little creative when they want to enjoy the water. That usually means turning to options like the world's longest urban whitewater course in Columbus or Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags Over Georgia. But now, a new aquatic center and water park is opening in the summer of 2026 in Henry County, giving Georgians another way to stay cool during the hottest months.

The new water park is located about 30 minutes outside of Atlanta in McDonough, a hidden haven with vintage trains, blooming parades, and Southern comfort. Once it opens in June, it's sure to become a hotspot for residents and visitors alike. First, there's a 30-foot slide tower with four unique slides, including an open body, a closed body, and a speed slide. There's also a mat racer, which can have up to four people competing to see who's the fastest. Additionally, there's a lazy river, a zero-depth kiddie pool, a wave rider, and a 25-yard lap pool, and that's all outside. Inside, there's an Olympic-size competition pool and a therapeutic heating pool.

But water activities are not the only reason to come to the Aquatic Center. There will also be a section for local food trucks, as well as a rooftop bar area to get better views of the surrounding area. Since the indoor pools are heated, the center will be open year-round, even when the temperatures drop during the winter.