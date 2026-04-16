Texas' Newest Nature Preserve Is A Unique Canyon Destination Near Jacob's Well

The Texas Hill Country stretches across the central part of the state for tens of thousands of square miles. The scenic corridor is beloved for its rolling hills, rustling springs, and river-cut canyons, drawing millions of visitors each year – many of whom come just for the parks. If you're up for roaming off the beaten path, Karst Canyon Preserve is a new addition to the Hill Country's rugged recreation spots, tucked away in the wilderness of Hays County.

Texas' newest nature preserve opened its gates at the tail end of March 2026. The ribbon cutting ceremony culminated years of conservation efforts to protect the unique terrain by nixing plans to turn the lush landscape into a sprawling housing development. Karst regions, such as the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico and the Nullarbor Plain in Australia, are pretty special because their soluble bedrock acts as a natural underground drainage system.

Karst Canyon Preserve, previously known as Coleman's Canyon, is dotted with fragile sinkholes and caves that feed water to the lands beyond, including the nearby Jacob's Well Natural Area, which is home to one of the best swimming holes in Texas. The protected area covers about 175 acres just outside of Wimberley, an outdoor paradise that's one of Texas' prettiest towns. The patch of wilds is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Although you may be tempted to stay and watch the sun go down, if you linger past 6 p.m., you may get locked in or have your car towed.