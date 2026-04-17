Nestled Between St. Louis And Indianapolis Is An Illinois Village With Camping And Rural Charm

Just 15 minutes from Effingham, Illinois' lakeside town with wine trails, local art, and Midwest charm, lies Montrose, a similarly charming rural town central to a handful of spots for camping and outdoor adventure. This super-small village (there are only a couple hundred people who live here, according to Niche) offers a secluded getaway for RV road trippers and primitive camping lovers who are looking for peace and quiet. Tucked into the rolling farmland of southeastern Illinois, Montrose offers the stillness needed for visitors to slow down, disconnect, and enjoy the wide-open landscapes that define rural Illinois.

The village itself is small, made up of only a few cross streets, but its surroundings offer a glimpse into the agricultural landscape that dominates this part of Illinois. Fields of corn and soybeans stretch across the countryside, while quiet county roads connect scattered farms and small communities. Travelers exploring the area often pass through Montrose on their way to nearby outdoor destinations, particularly the lakes and wildlife areas scattered around Effingham and neighboring towns.

Montrose sits roughly halfway between two major Midwestern cities — St. Louis and Indianapolis — making it a convenient stop for travelers passing through the region. Both cities are under 150 miles away, meaning Montrose can easily fit into a longer Midwest trip — and Illinois offers one of America's most underrated road trips, according to travel expert Samantha Brown. For road-trippers, Montrose's proximity to Effingham is especially useful, as Interstates 57 and 70 intersect there, and America's second-largest cross — a popular roadside attraction known as "The Cross at the Crossroads" — looms nearly 200 feet over the intersection. However, nearby Montrose is still small and secluded enough to allow plenty of breathing room for visitors to unplug.