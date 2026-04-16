Minnesota's Charming City Is An Affordable Midwest Beauty For Scenic Lake Views, Peaceful Vibes, And Fishing

Northern Minnesota is a vast expanse of unbridled wilderness. Its seemingly endless hardwood forests are dotted with pristine lakes, from the North Dakota border to the beautiful shores of the Great Lakes, where you can find some of Lake Superior's best beaches for scenic views and serene vibes. Much of the nature is part of protected areas, like the Chippewa National Forest. And at the eastern edge of those 1.5 million acres of public land lies the small city of Cohasset. It's a quintessential Minnesota community of under 3,000 residents (named after the Massachusetts town of the same name) that's surrounded by inland lakes and the natural beauty of Itasca County.

The Mississippi River famously starts at Lake Itasca, then takes a large northeastern loop through Northern Minnesota before charging south and becoming "America's River." Cohasset sits on the banks of the Mississippi, and, combined with all of the surrounding lakes, the peaceful vibes on the water are a defining characteristic of the town. It's a remote region. Cohasset is 3 hours north of Minneapolis and 1.5 hours from Duluth. And as a small, rural town, it's an affordable spot. The cost of living is almost 20% lower than the national average and 17% lower than the Minnesota average.

Cohasset might be a bit of a drive to major American hubs, but Grand Rapids, a cozy place with inviting shops, fishing, and trails, has a busier feel and is a quick 5 miles down the road. That proximity means Cohasset has rural charm and nearly endless opportunities to explore nature, but it is closer to more restaurants and cultural options than its size and rural status would suggest.