Minnesota's Charming City Is An Affordable Midwest Beauty For Scenic Lake Views, Peaceful Vibes, And Fishing
Northern Minnesota is a vast expanse of unbridled wilderness. Its seemingly endless hardwood forests are dotted with pristine lakes, from the North Dakota border to the beautiful shores of the Great Lakes, where you can find some of Lake Superior's best beaches for scenic views and serene vibes. Much of the nature is part of protected areas, like the Chippewa National Forest. And at the eastern edge of those 1.5 million acres of public land lies the small city of Cohasset. It's a quintessential Minnesota community of under 3,000 residents (named after the Massachusetts town of the same name) that's surrounded by inland lakes and the natural beauty of Itasca County.
The Mississippi River famously starts at Lake Itasca, then takes a large northeastern loop through Northern Minnesota before charging south and becoming "America's River." Cohasset sits on the banks of the Mississippi, and, combined with all of the surrounding lakes, the peaceful vibes on the water are a defining characteristic of the town. It's a remote region. Cohasset is 3 hours north of Minneapolis and 1.5 hours from Duluth. And as a small, rural town, it's an affordable spot. The cost of living is almost 20% lower than the national average and 17% lower than the Minnesota average.
Cohasset might be a bit of a drive to major American hubs, but Grand Rapids, a cozy place with inviting shops, fishing, and trails, has a busier feel and is a quick 5 miles down the road. That proximity means Cohasset has rural charm and nearly endless opportunities to explore nature, but it is closer to more restaurants and cultural options than its size and rural status would suggest.
Lakes and natural beauty in Cohasset
For overnight stays, Grand Rapids has a few national chain hotels, and there are rentals available next to the nearby lakes, like the Wildwood Resort cabins. Being in the northern Midwest, head in any direction and you'll find a campground. The Pokegama Dam Campground is highly rated, open in the summer, and right on the edge of town. Spots like the Fishing Springs Campground or Prairie Lake Campground are a short drive from Cohasset and right on the water.
The Google Maps view of Cohasset makes it seem like the area is half water. There's the Mississippi River, Loon, Long, Rice, Cut-Off, and more little lakes all within the town's limits. A few miles beyond that, and there are even more, with over 1,000 lakes in the surrounding area, according to Visit Grand Rapids. When it comes to fishing, the region is known for its bass and walleye. Boat rentals and guided fishing adventures are available, and many lakes offer public access, such as the 2,400-acre Bass Lake in Cohasset. It reaches 76 feet in depth and has northern pike, bluegill, and yellow perch to go along with the walleye and rock bass.
Another way to enjoy the water in Cohasset is at Tioga Beach. There you can spend a summer day swimming and picnicking at the pavilion. The beach is part of the Tioga Recreation Area, which offers hiking and biking trails, and there's a Mississippi River kayaking adventure that starts at the beach and goes 9 miles downstream. Of course, the million-acre Chippewa National Forest has an abundance of nearby hiking and outdoor beauty, like the 200-year-old trees of The Lost Forty, a tract of land that has never been logged.
Cohasset's history and more to see nearby
Northern Minnesota has a long history, with the tiny communities across the region often having emerged around the logging or mining industries. Next door to Cohasset, the Forest History Center in Grand Rapids allows visitors to dive into the area's past via exhibits, a replica logging camp, and miles of hiking trails through the forest, which you can cruise on a horse-drawn trolley, but check the hours beforehand as they're limited and change with the seasons.
For a unique cultural experience, the Judy Garland Museum is also located in Grand Rapids. It features the actress's 1920s birthplace with iconic "Wizard of Oz" memorabilia and a Children's Discovery Museum alongside her remodeled childhood home. Visitors remark that it is surprisingly large, family-friendly, and, of course, an Americana movie-buff haven. "As a fan of the Golden Age of Hollywood, this museum was right up my alley!" wrote one visitor on Google Reviews. "There's some fascinating info on Judy Garland's career and life."
For quality eats, there are many options in and around town. On Thursdays in the summer, the farmers market is near the city hall and a great stop for fresh produce, while Florio's Grill and Tavern is a well-liked spot for some classic American appetizers, sandwiches, and burgers. Neighboring Grand Rapids has many more options, like the rustic steakhouse Forest Lake Restaurant. In the evenings, The Rapids Brewing Company is an easy place to hang out with a cold pint, fresh pizza, and listen to live music.