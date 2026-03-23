Lake Superior's 5 Best Beaches To Visit For Scenic Views And Serene Vibes, According To Reviews
Not only is Lake Superior one of the largest lakes in the world by surface area (it's roughly the size of South Carolina), but it's also the cleanest lake in America, with crystal clear water stretching across multiple states. According to the Great Lakes Commission, it's so big that its waters could fill the other four Great Lakes and three extra Lake Eries. The three fortunate states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota all boast long stretches of its shore (as does Ontario to the north, of course). That shoreline is a mind-blowing 2,800 miles of diverse terrain: towering sandstone bluffs, rugged basalt formations, grassy dunes, miles of deep-green forests, and pristine beaches of all sizes.
Some Lake Superior beaches feature powdery sand fit for an oceanfront setting, and others are made up of small stones and tucked into volcanic coves. Some are well-known, and others are tiny pockets that locals hesitate to share. While any time on Lake Superior is sure to offer breathtaking views and peaceful energy, we looked at the area's dozens of public beaches and then read through reviews to compile a list of the ones with the best scenery and vibes.
Summer is the ideal time to trek all the way north to these quiet shores, but getting into the water for a swim usually takes cold-plunge toughness — even in August. But you can always picnic, search for the region's famous agate stones, or simply take in the restful stillness at one of the following beaches. They're all quintessential Lake Superior gems.
Black Beach, Minnesota
Along northern Minnesota's famous Highway 61 (a wildly scenic Midwest drive brimming with small-town charm) lies the lakeside town of Silver Bay. It's about an hour and 15 minutes from Duluth, and at the north end of the village is Black Beach, one of the most striking on the Great Lakes. While most black sand beaches get their tones naturally, Black Beach is made of taconite tailings, an iron ore mining byproduct often dumped onto the shore until 1980. Formerly an afterthought, this strip of waterfront gained attention via social media shots of its gorgeous natural vistas, spots like Turtle Island at the end of the tiny sand peninsula, and the striking contrast of dark sand and blue sky reflecting off the water.
"I visited with my family and had an amazing time. The beach is clean, spacious, and the views are stunning," one Google reviewer wrote, adding, "The sand is soft, and the water is perfect for swimming. It's a great spot to relax, take photos, and enjoy nature. Definitely one of my favorite beaches, I can't wait to come back!" A perk of Black Beach is that it's within a park of the same name, and there's camping a short walk away. So, you can pitch a tent and wake up next to one of Lake Superior's most scenic beaches or just make this attraction a stop in a longer tour of the North Shore Minnesota.
Summer weekends are often busy here, but during the week or in the shoulder seasons, it should be pretty peaceful. As a Google review from August 2025 shared, "Even though it's on the main road, it was nearly empty of people."
Meyers Beach, Wisconsin
Meyers Beach is part of the jaw-dropping Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. It's located way up in northern Wisconsin and famous for its 21 islands and shoreline featuring cliffs, sea caves, and beaches. When it comes to a sandy, laid-back experience on Lake Superior, it's hard to beat Meyers Beach. Nestled in Mawikwe Bay, this destination hosts some quiet corners where you can spend a day on a towel enjoying the sound of gentle waves. Or, you can get active and combine a beach day with a touch of outdoor adventure.
That's what elevates Meyers Beach: its proximity to sea caves. As this Google reviewer wrote, "We were very lucky to kayak on Saturday with fog. This made the Sea Caves adventure incredible... The next day, we hiked the trail above the Sea Caves on a beautiful sunny day. The water was so blue, and we stopped at the viewpoints to take pictures and make really good memories! What a fantastic weekend." Kayakers can launch from the beach (guided tours are available), and there's a 2.5-mile hike along the Lakeshore Trail to see the dramatic shoreline from above. In the summer, there are also park rangers available on the beach. Per another Google review, "After 5 pm on a summer night, this beach is peaceful and you can see beautiful sunsets!"
A couple of informative notes: Meyers Beach is a six-hour drive from Milwaukee, an hour and 20 minutes east of Duluth, Minnesota, and 17 miles from the town of Bayfield, Wisconsin, a family-friendly gateway to the Apostle Islands. Expect a small parking fee at the beach, too. Also, check out these National Park Service (NPS) kayaking tips before showing up with any rickety canoes. Lake Superior is no joke.
Miners Beach, Michigan
Miners Beach is an almost a mile-long strip of sand amongst dramatic forest-topped sandstone cliffs. It's the ultimate place for anyone from the coasts who might doubt if lake beaches can be epic. The destination is located in within Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, a spot that demands its own proper vacation. Being part of the parks system means this beach enjoys several hiking trails that weave through boardwalks, picnic areas, forested cliffs, and viewing platforms (so you can really take in those Lake Superior shoreline vistas). At the west end of the beach, you can even catch sight of the seasonal Bridalveil Falls flowing out of the woodlands and cascading in a stream down sandstone. Meanwhile, the beach's eastern end features the shorter but also picturesque Elliot Falls.
"This is my favorite beach in Michigan. You can't beat swimming with Pictured Rocks as your backdrop and walking along the shoreline with smooth colorful rocks on the waters edge to look through," a visitor said via Google Reviews, adding, "I love that this beach is dog-friendly and we were able to have a beach day with our pup there. There is no cell service which honestly was great. We didn't even read the books we brought... we were too busy just relaxing and taking in the beauty."
Find this Michigan gem about a 15-minute drive from Munising, a lovely Upper Peninsula coastal city. Miners Beach is also about six hours from Detroit, and the closest regional airport is Marquette Sawyer, 50 minutes away. Part of Pictured Rocks and maintained by the NPS, this site does charge an admission fee. So, a visit here is best wrapped into a wider outdoor vacation to explore the area.
Iona's Beach, Minnesota
Many Lake Superior beaches are made up of dreamy soft sand, but a large number of others (like Iona's Beach on Minnesota's North Shore) lie in quiet bays with millions of smooth, tiny stones. Located 45 minutes from Duluth, Iona's is famous for its pink rhyolite stones, which come from the 30-foot cliff at the north end of the beach. This 300-yard rosy oasis is tucked far enough away from the road that once you trek there, the only sound is your feet pressing into thousands of pink pebbles with every step. Visit on a windy, shoulder season day, and the soundtrack will be the clattering of stones with every wave.
Sunrise is the ultimate time to stop by, but Iona's is also great for swimming, having a little family picnic, letting the dog run free, or simply enjoying the vibes and natural beauty. A past visitor on Google Reviews called Iona's Beach "a really cool place on Lake Superior," adding: "Walk past the red rock beach on the path and there are some really cool rocks you can walk out on to get some great views of the lake."
Proximity to Duluth is a plus for Iona's Beach, but it's also sandwiched between two other Minnesota gems: Gooseberry Falls and Split Rock Lighthouse state parks. The former is a beloved spot with waterfalls, camping, and multi-use trails. Meanwhile, Split Rock is part of a Lake Superior park with a historic lighthouse. An ultimate North Shore exploring trip out of Duluth could include stopping at Gooseberry for a hike, visiting Iona's Beach for a picnic on the pink stones, and finishing the day with a historic lighthouse tour.
Great Sand Bay, Michigan
Great Sand Bay is way up on the Keweenaw Peninsula, a region that often slides under the national radar. Located around six hours north of Milwaukee, it's a 60-mile area reaching out into Lake Superior. It features a pristine rocky lakeshore, parks, and plenty of quiet enclaves where beachgoers can bask in tranquil big-lake energy. Locals often choose a beach depending on how bad the bugs are or which way the wind is blowing, but Great Sand Bay on the western shore is a top choice no matter the conditions.
This destination is 45 minutes north of Houghton, a historic peninsula gateway city with a bustling downtown and artsy charm. The road into the bay cuts through a sloping hill with forested dunes on one side and the lake stretching to the horizon on the other. There are a few small parking areas above the beach, sturdy stairs heading down, and wooden sand fences toward the bottom. As Great Sand Bay's name suggests, it's a shallow spot famous for its sandbar, a feature that makes it possible to be way out in the lake tossing a frisbee in knee-deep water. "Beautiful beach with some of the softest sand I've ever felt. Sandy all the way into the lake, very nice for swimming," a Google reviewer shared. "Not too crowded on the hot summer day we went."
Situated within a remote part of Michigan, Great Sand Bay is rarely busy. It's also tucked between the tiny hamlets of Eagle River and Eagle Harbor, where you can find some quality eats and yet more beaches. Summer is the best time to visit, but it's also a scenic stop in the colder months, when you can hunt for rocks and catch a dreamy Lake Superior sunset.
Methodology
Formulating this list started by looking at the 72 beaches of the Lake Superior Circle Tour road trip. There was an emphasis on spreading out the beaches geographically to include at least one from each state with Lake Superior shoreline. And we stuck to the American side, so many beauties from Ontario weren't considered (sorry, Lake Superior Provincial Park and Terrace Bay). From there, it was cross referencing the top-listed beaches from each state to other lists from places like TripAdvisor to narrow it down. Finally, we looked at the quality of each place's Google Reviews to bring the candidates down to five.
Personal experience also factored in, as I grew up in the Keweenaw Peninsula, where Lake Superior sat on the horizon of my childhood home. I've also routinely visited local beaches like Brunette Park (pictured above) and traveled throughout the region.