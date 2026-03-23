Lake Superior's 5 Best Beaches To Visit For Scenic Views And Serene Vibes, According To Reviews

Not only is Lake Superior one of the largest lakes in the world by surface area (it's roughly the size of South Carolina), but it's also the cleanest lake in America, with crystal clear water stretching across multiple states. According to the Great Lakes Commission, it's so big that its waters could fill the other four Great Lakes and three extra Lake Eries. The three fortunate states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota all boast long stretches of its shore (as does Ontario to the north, of course). That shoreline is a mind-blowing 2,800 miles of diverse terrain: towering sandstone bluffs, rugged basalt formations, grassy dunes, miles of deep-green forests, and pristine beaches of all sizes.

Some Lake Superior beaches feature powdery sand fit for an oceanfront setting, and others are made up of small stones and tucked into volcanic coves. Some are well-known, and others are tiny pockets that locals hesitate to share. While any time on Lake Superior is sure to offer breathtaking views and peaceful energy, we looked at the area's dozens of public beaches and then read through reviews to compile a list of the ones with the best scenery and vibes.

Summer is the ideal time to trek all the way north to these quiet shores, but getting into the water for a swim usually takes cold-plunge toughness — even in August. But you can always picnic, search for the region's famous agate stones, or simply take in the restful stillness at one of the following beaches. They're all quintessential Lake Superior gems.