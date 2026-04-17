Indiana's Botanical Garden Between Louisville And St. Louis Blossoms With Lovely Flowers, Lakes, And Trails
There are plenty of worthwhile stops on a road trip across Indiana, from Indiana Dunes National Park – home to a beach that could almost pass for the Mediterranean – to Bluespring Caverns, where you can boat along America's longest navigable underground river. One outdoor attraction not to miss if you're passing through south-central Indiana in spring is Azalea Path Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, a hidden gem with lakes and meandering walking trails framed by beautiful flowers.
Located 3 hours east of St. Louis and 2 hours west of Louisville in Hazelton, Indiana, Azalea Path is a 50-acre property privately owned and operated by a local couple, Steve and Beverly Knight. They have carefully landscaped the grounds with a range of native trees, rare plants, and more than 300 varieties of azaleas — one of the largest azalea collections in the Midwest. If you love azaleas, consider planning a vacation around the North Carolina Azalea Festival, a yearly event with stunning seasonal blooms and live entertainment held in Wilmington each spring.
Discover Azalea Path Arboretum and Botanical Gardens
It's true that these gardens are not part of a state or city park. But if you're expecting a modest roadside attraction, think again. Azalea Path feels like a magical secret garden, with vibrant blooms and quiet paths leading past picturesque water features, including two spring-fed lakes, a koi pond, and a waterfall.
There's just one catch: The botanical gardens are open seasonally for only 2 months each year, from April 1 to June 1. According to the Gibson County Visitors & Tourism Directory, the peak blooming season is even shorter, lasting only a few weeks from late April through early May. "Our garden changes daily," wrote the owners on their Facebook page. "As the early bloomers fade away, our mid-spring and late spring bloomers will just be starting. This is all dependent on Mother Nature."
The chance to enjoy the pleasures of Azalea Path is fleeting — but according to past visitors, that's part of what makes the gardens so special. Even those who didn't arrive in time for the flowers' peak bloom were enchanted by the place. "I missed the full bloom by a week, but it is absolutely gorgeous there," one reviewer wrote on Google. "Very serene and peaceful."
Plan a visit to Indiana's secret flower garden
During Azalea Path's short but scenic season, the gardens are open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors can spend as much time as they like exploring wooded trails and admiring the floral displays. Many recommend spending at least 2 hours, especially if you plan to walk along the full network of the gardens' peaceful paths. You can bring a picnic to enjoy on the premises, and when someone is available to staff the bar, wine slushies and beer are also available for purchase. General admission is $5 per person (ages 5 and up), payable by cash or check only.
The owners note that weekends can get very busy, especially around Mother's Day, so if you're hoping to see the gardens in relative solitude, consider visiting on a weekday. But whenever you can get to Azalea Path this spring, it's worth the effort. "Bursting with beauty around every corner," as one traveler described the gardens. "We drove six hours round-trip to visit and will be back again next year!" Another reviewer who attended a wedding in the gardens commented, "The scenery and ambiance of this place is absolutely magical. It was like watching a true fairy tale unfold in front of my eyes." Find out more about the best botanical gardens in the country, according to Reddit.