Indiana's Botanical Garden Between Louisville And St. Louis Blossoms With Lovely Flowers, Lakes, And Trails

It's true that these gardens are not part of a state or city park. But if you're expecting a modest roadside attraction, think again. Azalea Path feels like a magical secret garden, with vibrant blooms and quiet paths leading past picturesque water features, including two spring-fed lakes, a koi pond, and a waterfall.

There's just one catch: The botanical gardens are open seasonally for only 2 months each year, from April 1 to June 1. According to the Gibson County Visitors & Tourism Directory, the peak blooming season is even shorter, lasting only a few weeks from late April through early May. "Our garden changes daily," wrote the owners on their Facebook page. "As the early bloomers fade away, our mid-spring and late spring bloomers will just be starting. This is all dependent on Mother Nature."

The chance to enjoy the pleasures of Azalea Path is fleeting — but according to past visitors, that's part of what makes the gardens so special. Even those who didn't arrive in time for the flowers' peak bloom were enchanted by the place. "I missed the full bloom by a week, but it is absolutely gorgeous there," one reviewer wrote on Google. "Very serene and peaceful."