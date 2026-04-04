Midwest Beaches That Could Pass For The Caribbean, According To Reviews
There's nothing like a Caribbean vacation. Crystal-clear blue waters, sandy beaches, and hot, sunny days make this region an eternally-popular travel destination. But sometimes even the most affordable flights directly to a Caribbean paradise are out of your budget, and in that case, you might find yourself looking stateside for a Caribbean dupe.
While the East and West Coasts have plenty of coastal towns that make for popular summer destinations, the Midwest is underrated when it comes to beach vacations. While there are of course no oceans in the Midwest, the Great Lakes offer scenic swimming beaches with waves, white sand, and sun. If you're traveling from another U.S. state, these vacations are generally much more affordable than a trip to the Bahamas or Jamaica.
If you're looking for a Midwestern summer vacation destination, every beach on this list has reviewers comparing it to the Caribbean — just be warned that while they're pleasant to swim in during the hot summer months, Midwestern lakes are almost always colder than the Caribbean Sea. Great Lakes scenery, however, can't be beat.
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Michigan
Western Michigan's Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is known for its crystal-clear waters and 400-foot sand dunes, making for scenic hikes, refreshing swims, and stunning sunsets over Lake Michigan. This region has been nicknamed "the Caribbean of the Midwest" thanks to clear blue waters and white-sand beaches – though of course there's no saltwater or sharks, and the water temperature peaks in the 70s, while the Caribbean Sea is in the 80s year-round. It's easy to spend whole days exploring Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore: It expands along a 35-mile stretch of shoreline along Lake Michigan, running through several small towns in the northwestern part of the Lower Peninsula including Empire, Glen Arbor, and Frankfort. Visitors can choose from several beaches and hiking trails, as well as plenty of campsites, hotels, and resorts.
TripAdvisor named the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore #4 in the One of a Kind Beaches category in Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best 2026. The lakeshore has a 4.8 average on Tripadvisor and Yelp as well as a 4.9 on Google reviews. On all three platforms, you'll find reviewers comparing the beach to the Caribbean. "The water? Absolutely unfair. It looks like the Caribbean—but plot twist—no salty sting in your eyeballs and no sharks lurking with an appetite for limbs," writes one Google reviewer. "It's tropical paradise cosplay, and Michigan pulls it off flawlessly."
Indiana Dunes National Park, Indiana
About 250 miles south of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, you'll find another Lake Michigan beach earning comparisons to the Caribbean: Indiana Dunes National Park. Located in northern Indiana on Lake Michigan's southern shore, Indiana Dunes offers sand dunes that can reach over 150 feet and clear blue waters. While not nearly as warm as the Caribbean Sea, here, Lake Michigan can get a little warmer than at Sleeping Bear Dunes, making for hours of swimming in the summer. Along with swimming, the park offers hiking, bird-watching, fishing, and paddling. You can spend days exploring Indiana Dunes National Park: It covers over 16,000 acres and is located close to several towns including Michigan City, a wildly underrated beach town, and Portage, a beachy Midwestern escape. Because it's just 40 miles from Chicago, Indiana Dunes makes a popular summer escape for city-dwellers. Whether you prefer camping or hotels, the dunes offer a break from the hustle and bustle of the city.
With a 4.6 average on Google reviews and a 4.2 on both Tripadvisor and Yelp, Indiana Dunes National Park earns plenty of praise for its stunning scenery and access to nature just a short drive away from major cities. One Google reviewer calls Indiana Dunes "The Caribbean of the North" because of "the turquoise water, beautiful smelling air of the native plants, and soft off white beaches."
Whitefish Dunes State Park, Wisconsin
Almost directly across Lake Michigan from Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Wisconsin's Whitefish Dunes State Park is a peninsula park with sandy beaches and wild beauty. Offering a swimming beach, hiking trails, and fishing, Whitefish Dunes State Park covers 867 acres. Its largest dune, nicknamed "Old Baldy," is 93 feet high and features an observation platform for gorgeous views. While the state park is the day-use only, there are campgrounds and hotels available in nearby towns including Sturgeon Bay, Baileys Harbor, and Egg Harbor, many of which also access to Lake Michigan (not to mention the views). Similarly, the state park allows small watercraft but has no boat launch; boat launches are available at nearby city parks.
Whitefish Dunes State Park has a 4.8 average on Google reviews and a 4.3 on both Yelp and Tripadvisor. Some reviewers write that you'd never guess Whitefish Dunes was in Wisconsin. "It's pretty crazy that it looks like regular Wisconsin one way and the Caribbean the other," writes one Google reviewer who praises the "beautiful soft white sand and blue water with waves crashing." While the water temperature is colder than the Caribbean, rarely reaching above the mid-70s, the scenery certainly is stunning.
Park Point Recreation Area, Minnesota
In northeastern Minnesota, near the Wisconsin border, Duluth's Park Point Recreation Area offers sandy beaches and stunning views of Lake Superior. The park is located on a giant sand dune full of forests, creating a unique environment for birding and nature-walking. (In fact, it's one of the world's longest freshwater sandbars.) Unsurprisingly, Lake Superior's water temperature is several degrees colder than Lake Michigan (and much colder than the Caribbean) but swimming is possible in the warmer months, when the temperature can reach the low 70s. Along with swimming, Park Point's beach offers sand volleyball, picnic areas with grills, and a boat launch. The park is day-use only, but campgrounds and hotels are both available in Duluth, many offering scenic views of Lake Superior.
While you might not expect to find a Caribbean beach dupe in northern Minnesota, some reviewers do make that comparison. "Who knew Duluth had a beach like the Caribbean!" writes one Tripadvisor reviewer. While not all reviewers see Park Point as Caribbean-esque, they don't seem to mind the Midwestern climate: Park Point has a 4.8 average on Tripadvisor, a 4.7 on Google reviews, and a 4.3 on Yelp.
Montrose Beach, Illinois
An urban beach might seem like a surprising addition to this list, but Chicago's Montrose Beach offers a sunny oasis in the summer months. If you face Lake Michigan, you can even ignore the city views in the background and pretend you're somewhere tropical. Located near the Uptown neighborhood (home to several hotels), Montrose Beach offers a swimming beach, a non-motorized boat launch, and sand volleyball. Part of the beach is dog-friendly, while other sections can have a party atmosphere in the summer with music and good vibes. A cement harbor path juts out into the water, offering views of Lake Michigan that are particularly beautiful at sunset. Just south of the recreational beach, you'll find a natural area and a bird sanctuary.
"There's times that I have swam in this water and it looks like I'm in the Caribbean," writes one Google reviewer, who calls Montrose Beach "one of my favorite beaches in all of Chicago and one of my favorite beaches in the country at that!" Montrose Beach has a 4.6 average on Google reviews, a 4.3 on Tripadvisor, and a 3.8 on Yelp.
Methodology
We began by reading articles comparing Midwest beaches to the Caribbean from travel publications such as Outside and the Travel to create a long list of contenders. Then, we looked at Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Google reviews for each beach to confirm that visitors have compared it to the Caribbean. Finally, we chose five options that reflect beaches in a variety of locations (rather than choosing five beaches in West Michigan, for example).