Midwest Beaches That Could Pass For The Caribbean, According To Reviews

There's nothing like a Caribbean vacation. Crystal-clear blue waters, sandy beaches, and hot, sunny days make this region an eternally-popular travel destination. But sometimes even the most affordable flights directly to a Caribbean paradise are out of your budget, and in that case, you might find yourself looking stateside for a Caribbean dupe.

While the East and West Coasts have plenty of coastal towns that make for popular summer destinations, the Midwest is underrated when it comes to beach vacations. While there are of course no oceans in the Midwest, the Great Lakes offer scenic swimming beaches with waves, white sand, and sun. If you're traveling from another U.S. state, these vacations are generally much more affordable than a trip to the Bahamas or Jamaica.

If you're looking for a Midwestern summer vacation destination, every beach on this list has reviewers comparing it to the Caribbean — just be warned that while they're pleasant to swim in during the hot summer months, Midwestern lakes are almost always colder than the Caribbean Sea. Great Lakes scenery, however, can't be beat.