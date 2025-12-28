15 Historic Landmarks That Used To Look Completely Different

Witnessing a piece of history in person is one of the most rewarding parts of travel. Some landmarks carry such cultural weight that it's easy to imagine what it might feel like to stand in front of an icon represented over and over in books and films. However, many of the most famous locations that have stood the test of time have not always looked the way they do today. Whether it's natural erosion, the modernization of the surrounding city, or the collapse of an ancient civilization, there are many reasons why places change.

Although we can't go back in time to see what these places used to look like, we can thank historians and researchers for chronicling the stories that represent many chapters of world history. We gathered some of the most iconic landmarks around the world that would look completely different if you had visited them in the past — and what these dramatic changes can reveal about history.