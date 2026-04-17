The World's Oldest Amusement Park Is A Quirky Escape With Coasters And Games Near Copenhagen
When it comes to visiting amusement parks, Disneyland is usually at the top of the list. From the turrets of Sleeping Beauty's castle to meeting beloved characters and experiencing the magic of spooky season at Disneyland Resort, the thrills of the popular park are hard to beat. Now imagine traveling back in time to the Middle Ages. Would there be amusement parks? What would they look like? No rollercoasters, of course, but there would certainly be characters in costume — men performing magic tricks dressed as clowns, jesters amusing passersby with their juggling skills, or even exhilarating fire shows. Hawkers in tents would be offering snacks and drinks. For the local peasants in 16th-century Denmark, this would be their equivalent of Disneyland, and these humble origins are exactly how the fairgrounds of Bakken became known as the oldest amusement park in the world.
Only a 25-minute train journey from Copenhagen, Denmark's capital, Bakken feels like a refreshing escape from the city. You won't see flashing neon signs or complex animatronics here. The amusement park fully embraces its medieval origins. Surrounded by lush woodlands, Bakken dates all the way back to 1583, when local townspeople crowded the forest to enjoy summertime entertainment. Centuries passed, and by the 1880s, Bakken's rustic fairground was transformed into an official theme park with electricity, guest facilities, and rides. Adding to the quirky atmosphere, Bakken's mascot is the white-clad clown, Pierrot, a tribute to the costumed jesters who once amused the crowds all those centuries ago.
Entry to Bakken is completely free, with guests paying for individual rides instead. Take a spin on the carousel, prepare for high-speed thrills with a ride on the wooden rollercoaster, and fill up on tasty dishes and drinks amidst an old-school carnival setting sure to be memorable for all the family.
Experience the rides and attractions at Bakken, Denmark
Denmark is widely considered one of Europe's most kid-friendly countries, and it's not hard to see why. Stepping into the carnival grounds of Bakken is like entering a carefree paradise where kids of all ages (and adults, too) can enjoy a whole day of excitement. "Fantastic place for [the] family and kids to make a nice memory for [the] future," wrote a previous visitor. The star of the show is no doubt the wooden rollercoaster built in the 1930s, which crests a steep incline that gives riders a full panorama of the park before plunging downwards. Kids and dinosaur fiends alike can travel back to the Jurassic era on the Dino Expedition ride, or strap yourselves into the seats of HipHop for an adrenaline-pumping free fall experience.
If riding a rollercoaster makes you feel nauseous, spend the day at the arcade stalls instead. Grab a magnetic fishing pole to pluck as many yellow plastic ducks from the pond as you can, or test your aim at Bonanza to earn points and win prizes for shooting the target. If you have a sweet tooth, head to The Chocolate Wheel and spin the dial for a chance at taking home a tasty chocolate treat.
The changing seasons bring even more excitement to Bakken. The entire park becomes a Halloween haven with spooky thrills and pumpkin decorations in October, when children can get their faces painted while the adults brave the hair-raising haunted houses at Bakken After Dark. Meanwhile, twinkling lights illuminate the park at Christmastime. Bring the kids to meet Santa Claus, shop for goodies at the Christmas market, and do a few laps around the ice skating rink. Bakken will be a memorable trip for the whole family, no matter the season.
Where to eat while in Bakken, and where to stay nearby
You will no doubt work up quite an appetite after zooming down rollercoasters and winning prizes at the arcade, and luckily, Bakken offers plenty of eateries to refuel. Welcoming guests with an elegant facade is Postgaarden, where seasonal menus and freshly-cooked dishes take you on a culinary adventure. White tablecloths and stylish interiors create an upscale atmosphere. Tuck into European comfort favorites like Swedish meatballs, baked potatoes, and refreshing cocktails at the Bakkens Grill and Steakhouse, which offers a buffet for guests to help themselves. Visitors from America will feel right at home amidst the rustic, Wild West decor, from exposed beams to wooden barrels.
Sweet treats can be found at Ami Ice Cream & Delicatessen, which serves up scoops of homemade ice cream in all kinds of flavors, along with milkshakes and even waffles. Meanwhile, try traditional Danish cakes and pastries at The Cooperative Bakery & Confectionery. Find a spot to sit outdoors so you can people-watch while nibbling on strawberry cakes, buttered buns, and coffee-flavored bread.
If you don't want to bother with taking the train back to Copenhagen after a day of amusement, spend the night in Klampenborg, the nearby seaside town. Bakken is only about 10 minutes on foot from Klampenborg's train station. Retreat to stylish rooms at the Skovshoved Hotel, tucked along a quiet street which can be reached in about 15 minutes by local bus from Klampenborg Station. The hotel's white facade gives the impression of a quaint alpine chalet, and the restaurant serves scrumptious dinners. Add Bakken to your Scandinavian itinerary for memorable thrills. For those making their way back to Copenhagen, don't miss a stop at the Round Tower, one of Denmark's most iconic buildings with panoramic views of the city.