The World's Oldest Amusement Park Is A Quirky Escape With Coasters And Games Near Copenhagen

When it comes to visiting amusement parks, Disneyland is usually at the top of the list. From the turrets of Sleeping Beauty's castle to meeting beloved characters and experiencing the magic of spooky season at Disneyland Resort, the thrills of the popular park are hard to beat. Now imagine traveling back in time to the Middle Ages. Would there be amusement parks? What would they look like? No rollercoasters, of course, but there would certainly be characters in costume — men performing magic tricks dressed as clowns, jesters amusing passersby with their juggling skills, or even exhilarating fire shows. Hawkers in tents would be offering snacks and drinks. For the local peasants in 16th-century Denmark, this would be their equivalent of Disneyland, and these humble origins are exactly how the fairgrounds of Bakken became known as the oldest amusement park in the world.

Only a 25-minute train journey from Copenhagen, Denmark's capital, Bakken feels like a refreshing escape from the city. You won't see flashing neon signs or complex animatronics here. The amusement park fully embraces its medieval origins. Surrounded by lush woodlands, Bakken dates all the way back to 1583, when local townspeople crowded the forest to enjoy summertime entertainment. Centuries passed, and by the 1880s, Bakken's rustic fairground was transformed into an official theme park with electricity, guest facilities, and rides. Adding to the quirky atmosphere, Bakken's mascot is the white-clad clown, Pierrot, a tribute to the costumed jesters who once amused the crowds all those centuries ago.

Entry to Bakken is completely free, with guests paying for individual rides instead. Take a spin on the carousel, prepare for high-speed thrills with a ride on the wooden rollercoaster, and fill up on tasty dishes and drinks amidst an old-school carnival setting sure to be memorable for all the family.