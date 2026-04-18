Between Chicago And Fort Wayne Is Indiana's Under-The-Radar Hilltop Lake For Swimming, Fishing, And Camping
Lakes are, by and large, essentially indentations in the Earth's surface where rain runoff or flooded rivers pool to create a body of water. It'd be counterintuitive, then, for a lake to rest at the top of a hill. Yet on a hilltop about 100 miles north of Indianapolis, between Chicago and Fort Wayne, lies Bass Lake, an under-the-radar destination for camping, fishing, and swimming. Travelers can merge a visit to the unusual body of water with a visit to Tippecanoe River State Park, one of Indiana's best state parks for RV camping, which is only seven minutes away.
The 1,400-acre natural lake functions much like a fountain, as underground springs and wells push up water from below. The sand ridge below the lake, combined with a dam, limits runoff and drainage, helping keep Bass Lake full despite gravity's intentions. It also helps explain the lake's surprisingly shallow structure. Turns out, filling a lake from below limits its depth while maximizing the sand and sediments on its bottom. The resulting body of water includes long stretches of shallow water that visitors can stroll in, flanked by acres of beachfront.
Bass Lake's remote location and unique configuration once made it a favorite escape for well-heeled folks, as well as more notorious headline grabbers. The rival Chicago gangsters Al Capone and "Diamond" Joe Esposito spent time at the lake, the latter owning a shoreside villa there. As if to balance out the moral checkbook, Frank Baum, best known for writing "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," also spent time there. Today, Bass Lake is considered an underrated Indiana escape, mainly seeing visitors during the summer season.
Swim, fish, and grab a bite to eat at Bass Lake
Bass Lake's unique location lets visitors enjoy a beach day on top of a hill in the middle of Indiana. In 1931, state authorities dredged sand from the lake's bottom to create a 7-acre oasis on the southeast shore. The resulting beach, with its long stretches of shallow water, provides an ideal escape for visitors hoping to cool off or parents of little ones learning how to swim. "This is a great beach for families," one visitor writes on Google. "The lake is shallow ... Our 7-year-old can stand next to the boundary rope and be waist-deep in water." Thanks to it's lack of depth, the warm water is beloved by swimmers eager to splash around. Anglers will have just as much fun outside the water as in it.
As one of Indiana's largest natural bodies of water, Bass Lake draws fishermen mostly thanks to two species — white bass and walleye. Both are numerous enough to offer a steady catch. Crappie, perch, and bluegill also call the water home. Yet ironically, the more common largemouth bass are hard to come by, making Bass Lake's name a bit of a misnomer (per Michiana Outdoor News).
After a day of lake fun, be sure to stop by the highly-rated Scoops and Smiles, a burger and ice cream joint next to the beach. The mom-and-pop eatery has a cult status among locals and travelers alike for serving up greasy spoon staples. The antiquated exterior gives an ambiance that feels like a welcoming time portal. "Come here often. Food is always good," one local writes in a Google review. "Owners and employees are considerate, compassionate, and attentive."
The logistics of visiting Bass Lake
Bass Lake's off-the-radar location doesn't mean it's hard to reach. Although the lake in and of itself may not be worthy of a flight, visitors can get there by flying to South Bend International Airport, the closest major travel hub, only an hour's drive away. However, Bass Lake is less than two hours from Chicago and Fort Wayne, making it a worthy day trip from either city. Merging it into an itinerary that includes some of Indiana's other gems may justify the effort. Along the drive, stop by Culver, considered the "Cape Cod of the Midwest," offering lakeside adventure, excellent dining, and a downtown shopping area.
You won't have to look far for accommodations. The lake's campgrounds include a mix of tent and RV sites, with or without electric hookups. The Lost Pines Resort offers a mix of cabins, rooms, and houses, ranging from humble one-bedroom digs all the way up to a four-bedroom house that includes all modern conveniences. If that's not enough and you're looking for something even less wild, you can stay overnight in Plymouth, an affordable city with friendly vibes and parks, about a 30-minute drive to the Northeast.
While there's no wrong time to visit Bass Lake, it remains a summer destination for most. Winters can be a bit harsh, with temperatures dropping below freezing throughout the winter. Let your itinerary determine what you should pack. And if you're without a boat, no worries, you can always rent a pontoon from Pontoon Rental Bass Lake Indiana.