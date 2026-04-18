Between Chicago And Fort Wayne Is Indiana's Under-The-Radar Hilltop Lake For Swimming, Fishing, And Camping

Lakes are, by and large, essentially indentations in the Earth's surface where rain runoff or flooded rivers pool to create a body of water. It'd be counterintuitive, then, for a lake to rest at the top of a hill. Yet on a hilltop about 100 miles north of Indianapolis, between Chicago and Fort Wayne, lies Bass Lake, an under-the-radar destination for camping, fishing, and swimming. Travelers can merge a visit to the unusual body of water with a visit to Tippecanoe River State Park, one of Indiana's best state parks for RV camping, which is only seven minutes away.

The 1,400-acre natural lake functions much like a fountain, as underground springs and wells push up water from below. The sand ridge below the lake, combined with a dam, limits runoff and drainage, helping keep Bass Lake full despite gravity's intentions. It also helps explain the lake's surprisingly shallow structure. Turns out, filling a lake from below limits its depth while maximizing the sand and sediments on its bottom. The resulting body of water includes long stretches of shallow water that visitors can stroll in, flanked by acres of beachfront.

Bass Lake's remote location and unique configuration once made it a favorite escape for well-heeled folks, as well as more notorious headline grabbers. The rival Chicago gangsters Al Capone and "Diamond" Joe Esposito spent time at the lake, the latter owning a shoreside villa there. As if to balance out the moral checkbook, Frank Baum, best known for writing "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," also spent time there. Today, Bass Lake is considered an underrated Indiana escape, mainly seeing visitors during the summer season.