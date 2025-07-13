Situated Between Chicago And Indy Is The 'Cape Cod Of The Midwest' For Lake Days, Downtown Shopping, And Dining

It goes without saying that Cape Cod is one of those places where you'll have some of the best experiences in your life. From its pristine beaches and whale-watching opportunities to its quaint coastal towns, there's so much to see and do — but unfortunately, the Massachusetts peninsula ends up being a far-fetched dream for many. Luckily, Hoosiers have a wonderful alternative when they wish to sink their toes in the sand — Culver, considered the "Cape Cod of the Midwest," might just be the next best thing. This Indiana town is situated on the shores of Lake Maxinkuckee where water sports opportunities are abundant, the downtown area is full of quirky shops, and the dining scene is underrated.

The early inhabitants of Culver were the Miami Indians and Potawatomies, who chose this area due to its lakefront setting. The 19th century brought the first English settlers, and they began establishing the city as we know it today. By the end of the century, the railroad made its way to Culver, and soon enough, vacationers from Indianapolis, South Bend, and Logansport flocked here to delight in lakeside recreation like boating and fishing. Locals and visitors continue to enjoy these activities, with a side of small-town charm.

Getting to Culver is a piece of cake if you live in Indianapolis — you'll arrive in town within two hours by car. The same applies to Chicago residents; a quick, two-hour drive is all it takes. The journey from Michigan City, an underrated beach town in Indiana, is even shorter — only one hour and 15 minutes. When it comes to accommodation, you'll have a lovely stay at the quintessential Culver Cottage, with comfy rooms, intricate woodwork, and a convenient downtown location. Inn by the Lake is another solid pick, with modern amenities, open spaces, and sunny balconies.