Sandwiched Between Fort Wayne And Chicago Is Indiana's Affordable City With Friendly Vibes And Parks

According to AAA, Indiana is one of the cheapest places to visit in the U.S. Even Fort Wayne, a big, dynamic Midwest city, has one of the lowest costs of living in America. That doesn't mean you'll have to compromise on quality and experiences, though, because right in north-central Indiana, you'll find Plymouth, a friendly hub that promises all the charm, city experiences, good food, and lush parks you could want at a budget-friendly price tag. And the value is truly second-to-none here, because even compared to other Indiana destinations, Plymouth's cost of living is 45% lower.

The city is well-connected, too, located 68 miles northwest of Fort Wayne and 95 miles southeast of Chicago. So if you're up for a drive or two, you can always choose Plymouth as your cheaper, more laid-back base and explore the bigger cities knowing you'll get to sleep somewhere far more peaceful and quiet at night. If you're flying into town, you'll probably want to come through Fort Wayne International Airport. It takes roughly one and a half hours to drive back and forth, but depending on where you're coming from, this might be your best option.

There's a direct bus line that connects the airport to the city, too, but it takes closer to two hours and is a bit pricey, ranging between $55 and $98 at the time of writing this article. Once here, you'll see that while Plymouth might not have the amenities or excitement of big hubs like Chicago, its community feel, access to nature, and affordability are hard to compete with.