The NFL Stadiums With The Best, Most Mouth-Watering Eats, According To Research
Are you ready for some... food? Game day sees a lot of action, from lively tailgates to roaring crowds, but the real MVP might just be the grub. While you can dig into football staples like hot dogs and popcorn, the culinary teams at NFL stadiums across the country have really stepped up their respective games (unless you're in Europe, in which case you'll need to check out the best bars to catch an American football game).
NFL stadiums today cater to every palate, offering dishes that celebrate local flavors as well as showcasing innovative recipes. Also in the mix is classic game day fare for purists who prefer to keep things simple. Fans can indulge in decadent creations, from nachos piled high with toppings to burritos stuffed to capacity with the most unexpected fillings. Carnivores, vegetarians, and vegans alike can all find something to satisfy their cravings all over the country.
To compile this list, we used a wide selection of research, from visitor reviews to online publications and more. Whether you're craving some regional barbecue, fresh seafood, or an indulgent dessert, chances are you'll find it at one of these venues.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA
Touted as the busiest stadium in the country, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a true sports behemoth with its roster of some 50 annual events. That amounts to millions of people streaming through the doors — so a vast and varied menu is a must to keep those appetites satiated. Fortunately, there are cuisines of all kinds available here, from tried-and-true Auntie Anne's pretzels to fan-favorite Chick-fil-A (yes, they're closed on Sundays) to smoked meats galore.
What's especially noteworthy about the stadium's offerings is the pricing structure. The venue even took to X to share a photograph of a tray loaded with hot dogs, popcorn, pretzels, pizza, nachos, chicken, and drinks — all for an incredibly reasonable price. It's this affordability that has consistently earned Mercedes-Benz Stadium accolades among fans. In fact, per FOX 5 Atlanta, the venue has some of the cheapest hot dogs out there at just $2 each (not to mention $3 nachos and $5 cheeseburgers, to name just a few easy-on-the-wallet highlights).
Equally impressive is the sheer variety of dishes here. For every wing and wiener, there's a loaded portobello mushroom burger or a plate of Indian-style nachos topped with paneer and chicken tikka masala to put a fresh spin on a sporty classic. Locals will appreciate that so many of Atlanta's finest establishments have a presence here, too. From one concession to the next, you can pick up treats from Bruster's Real Ice Cream, Delia's Chicken Sausage, and Iberian Pig, among others — and, once you're done, check out art, vintage shops, and bars at Georgia's trendiest neighborhood.
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ
With a staggering, league-leading 176 concessions, State Farm Stadium is as much a foodie's paradise as it is a football venue. While there's plenty of classic fare here (you're covered if you're craving a Cuban sandwich or some chips and guac), it's really the inventive dishes that have earned the venue its reputation for pushing the culinary envelope. Dishes range from simply unique to downright over the top, making it a must-visit for curious diners who hope for a more elevated game-day dining experience.
Among those are the trendy dishes that almost beg for a spot on the grid. "We're very well aware this is an Instagram world," Sean Kavanaugh, the executive chef of Craft Culinary Concepts, tells AZ Central. It's one of the big reasons why State Farm Stadium saw an influx of unexpected dishes turn up on its many menus during the 2024 season. Among those was the cotton candy burrito, which consists of a "tortilla" made with good, old-fashioned spun sugar, filled with ice cream (cotton candy-flavored, of course), marshmallows, gummy bears, M&Ms, sprinkles, and assorted kids' cereals.
But it's not just the bizarre that have earned the stadium a place on the list. The menus are incredibly versatile with options available for even vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free fare.
Lumen Field in Seattle, WA
"Local" is a big deal at Lumen Field. Seattle's house of football is truly where creativity comes into play. Chefs are known to tap into local flavors, something that has endeared the stadium's many dishes to locals. The recognition isn't something that Senior Executive Chef Sean Borst takes lightly. He tells Seattle Refined, "I want them to be excited about the food just as much as they're excited about the team winning... We're going to win with those flavors, too. And that experience, too. They're going to walk away completely satisfied."
It was this connection with the community that inspired the development of Home Taste Advantage (HTA), in which both in-house dishes and dishes from Seattle area restaurants are featured. And the options are truly city-centric: There's the "Seattle Smash" burger at Bam Bam Smash Burger and the HTA Footlong Dog, available at various HTA stands in the stadium. The latter is made with hot dogs from Fletcher's, the storied Canadian brand that opened its first United States outpost in Washington.
Variety is king here. There are nachos made with everything from ahi tuna poke to corn chips. There's virtually every type of chicken dish imaginable, along with seafood, barbecue, cocktails, and so much more — along with customary game-day fare like popcorn, burgers, hot dogs, fries, and everything in between.
Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO
A lot is going on at the Denver Broncos' home. Burgers and brats are served by the hundreds, as the stadium offers multiple options catering to different cravings and diets. Better-Off Burgers, for example, are the way to go for plant-based eaters, while the famed Southwestern chicken sandwiches served in the United Club appeal to those who love their poultry with some spice. TAG Restaurant Group's burgers hit the spot for those fans who are craving a traditional sandwich — sometimes with a fun twist for variety.
That versatility is what earns Empower Field a place on the list. There's something for every single fan, from the gluten-free to the vegan to the meat lover. Desserts are a big deal here, too. Guests can grab everything from donuts to ice cream here. There's even the opportunity to pick up a little something for the road, with delicious cinnamon rolls from Buns on the Run eatery available at the exits of gates two, four, and 10.
Bronco pride runs deep here, too, of course. It's why Club 1977 opened in the north side — in honor of the team's AFC championship win that season, leading to their first Super Bowl appearance in January of 1978. The premium membership suite is chic and modern, with an all-inclusive dining experience, a step above standard fare. Members receive some serious VIP perks, like access to all home games, a trip to an away game, and pre-game field access.
AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX
Anyone who has visited Dallas knows that it is quite the foodie's paradise. And while downtown may be packed with every kind of restaurant imaginable, the AT&T Stadium deserves recognition for its stellar culinary offerings, too. The venue's staff takes it very seriously. George Wasai, the vice president of Food and Beverage for Legends at the stadium, tells CBS News, "We wanted to focus on our fan needs. We get requests from people with special dietary needs. So this year, we've incorporated some of those items on our menu."
Those items check all of the boxes, providing hearty meal options for vegans and vegetarians. Even standard foods are anything but basic in Dallas, where an ordinary club sandwich is given the royal treatment at AT&T Stadium. The result is the Honor Club, a jumbo sandwich stacked high with fresh ingredients. Another highlight introduced in 2024 is the pizza burger, a powerhouse of a meal featuring pepperoni pizza "buns" filled with all of the fixings (including, yes, an Angus beef patty). From reimagined classic comfort foods like this to more unique options, the venue aims to make every meal an interesting and memorable one for fans.
What's particularly special about the grub here is that the majority of dishes are prepared on-site in the venue's enormous kitchens. Crowded concessions dot the stadium — ensuring everyone in every section has access to high-quality fare. Expect plenty of local favorites, including Tex-Mex and barbecue.
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO
Besides their allegiance to the Chiefs, Kansas City fans also know one thing to be true: Tailgating at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is practically the law. Naturally, that means they arrive ready to dig into delicious food and drinks — and all of it is available at the stadium in the hours leading up to kickoff. (You may also want to make some time for the charming Missouri town that will make wine lovers swoon.)
The offerings are so impressive that USA Today's 10 Best ranked the stadium as an NFL venue with the best food of all. Part of that is due to sheer convenience — there are self-service options and even AiFi-powered checkout solutions to streamline the process for hungry fans. The results are pretty quick, indeed: AiFi reports that the total transaction takes no more than 67 seconds using its autonomous process.
Naturally, a love for the Chiefs is standard here, and it's evident even in the food options. The introduction of Touchdown Toast in time for the 2024 season excited those who love breakfast at any time of the day — and this team-inspired take on classic French toast is certainly a fitting choice with its red and white combination of berry sauce, berries, and vanilla ice cream. Of course, there are also plenty of local favorites, including barbecue and hearty sandwiches.
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA
In just a few weeks, thousands will flock to the Superdome in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX — mere months after thousands crowded the stadium to catch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Where to start? That may be more challenging than choosing your preferred team (maybe). Every level is jam-packed with eateries and concessions offering all of the favorites, including pizza, Mexican food, burgers, nachos, baked potatoes, hot dogs, and snacks galore.
Locals are partial to some key choices. "Jambalaya and meat pies, for sure. Best bang for your buck, filling and tasty," says one fan to The New York Times. Another adds that the Superdome Bloody Mary is always a favorite. Odds are pretty high that big fans will be especially intrigued to learn about the role that New Orleans native and NFL superstar Marshall Faulk plays in this year's festivities. The Hall of Famer will suit up as the Chief Flavor Officer for the event. It's a special position, as Faulk will help curate and taste the foods served up on the day of the big game.
Per Food & Wine, the most popular foods sold at the venue are the jambalaya and the shrimp basket, both from Bayou Market. Others that earn high praise are po'boys (there are several po'boy-only concessions) and seafood dishes. Bring your appetite — New Orleans is a foodie's town, and the Superdome is easily one of the best places in the city to enjoy some fresh, local fare.
Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI
Those who choose to brave the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field can look forward to a feast of epic proportions. Whether just there for the game or arriving early to tailgate at the historic Midwest stadium, expect a vast selection of city favorites like brats, beer, and, of course, all the cheese curds you desire. Also in the mix are game day favorites like pizza, pork sandwiches, cheesesteaks, tots, grilled cheese, and so much more — and it's no coincidence that these are some of the most popular dishes on the stadium's very varied menus.
Executive chef Zac Ladubec of Delaware North at Lambeau Field tells the Green Bay Press Gazette, "A lot of it is trying to change the perception of something that seems simple, but is actually really good. We just wanted to make really good food and food that people like to eat while watching football. For me the meatloaf sandwich reminds me of my grandma. It sounds so simple, but we had so much fun making it."
It's that kind of careful attention to detail — and variety — that makes Lambeau Field such a culinary hotspot. Sure, there are the tried-and-true football favorites, but there's also plenty of opportunity to experiment. Grab a seat at the Miller Lite Endzone for a brew and some quick snacks, or stop by the cozy 1919 Kitchen & Tap for some good, old-fashioned Green Bay favorites (with plenty of surprising additions thrown in to keep things fresh).
NRG Stadium in Houston, TX
Stadium dining takes on an entirely new meaning in Houston. Incredibly diverse menu offerings mean that there's truly something to cater to every appetite, whether you're in the mood for classic game day eats or have a taste for something new. From Asian-inspired fare to Tex-Mex delights, the stadium has many Texas favorites covered — with a wide array of flavors that are reflective of Houston's reputation as a culinary hotspot. Fans can elevate their experience by stopping by the Bud Light Lounge for live music and drinks, while ticket holders can grab a seat at the Crown Royal Saloon.
Innovative snacks reign supreme, with creative dishes that exceed expectations. Fans can feast on chicken wonton nachos, cheesecake pretzels, and loaded popcorn topped with everything from candy to cereal. Another proven standout that fans continue to love is Trill Burgers, a local favorite with a cult following that rivals that of Houston's oldest seafood restaurant. The stadium estimates that some 4,000 burgers are sold at every game — a clear sign fans are happy to hang with old favorites if they're as well made as these.
Houston Texans Club members who seek an upscale experience, meanwhile, can take advantage of Berg Hospitality, which offers locally inspired, high-end cuisine that fans can order right from their seats. It's a refined addition to an otherwise casual dining experience. Whether you're craving the familiar or something bold and new, it's likely to be on the menu at NRG Stadium.
Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA
One thing is clear: the food at Acrisure Stadium is anything but boring. Sure, they offer all of the traditional football favorites — but they also sell unique takes on those favorites that are decidedly more creative. Grab a Doritos corn dog pretzel if you're craving corn dogs coated in crushed Doritos (on a bed of more Doritos, of course), or pick up a pizza created in honor of the Steelers. Local beer and wine? Those are on the menu, too.
Hungry fans have options galore at their disposal, from lively bars with light bites to concessions featuring brats, chicken tenders, and more. Is it five o'clock somewhere? Probably — which means it's time to make a beeline for Stillhouse or Dubliner cocktails, where you can grab a delicious concoction made with gin, rum, vodka, or bourbon.
This wide variety is the norm at Acrisure Stadium, which offers dishes from local establishments to cater to diverse appetites. Primanti Bros., Quaker Steak & Lube, Wigle, Kennywood Potato Patch, and Burgatory are just a few of the area favorites whose foods are available at the venue.
Our methodology
To round up these picks, we referenced a few "best of" lists (including those published in USA Today, Mashed, and AOL, among others), checked visitor reviews to gauge enthusiasm, and checked recent food-related headlines about the stadiums. Because "best" is subjective, it was important to incorporate stadiums where both variety and distinction were evident.
To top it off, we specifically looked for venues featuring a wide range of options for all diets, one-of-a-kind options that earned buzz or went viral, and something unique to appeal to fans — be it autonomous ordering to speed up the process or premium offerings.