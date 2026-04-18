Washington's 'Gateway To The North Cascades' Is A Serene Lakeside State Park To Hike, Camp, And Boat
The winding ribbon of Lake Chelan is 50 miles long, occupying a deep, glacier-carved valley in North Central Washington. It's the third-deepest lake in the United States, after Oregon's Crater Lake and California's Lake Tahoe, and it's a prime recreation destination for summer season boating, camping, and hiking. Ferries and private boats ply its scenic waters, which stretch from the city of Chelan at the south end to remote Stehekin in the north, a Pacific Crest Trail town that can only be reached by foot, bike, boat, or seaplane.
On the lake's forested, remote western shore, you'll find an excellent base camp for lake exploration at Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park. It's located just 20 miles northwest of the city of Chelan, and it's just under 200 miles from Seattle–Tacoma International Airport. Originally a private lakeside resort, it's now a small, state-run campground and day use destination that holds particular appeal for boaters and family campers. "We absolutely LOVE this campground. We go every year as a big family (4-6 families go)," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer. "The camp sites are close together but we don't mind since we always camp side by side to our family."
The park, sometimes called "Lake Chelan's Gateway to the North Cascades," is perfectly situated for exploring the region on an extended family camping trip. It's also a short detour from the North Cascades Loop, one of the Pacific Northwest's most iconic scenic road trips, should you want to include it as a stop on a grand tour of the region.
Camping and hiking at Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park
Campers craving a nostalgic summer camp vibe will love this vintage campground, which began as a private resort. Families with children in tow appreciate having developed amenities within the campground, from practical features like a camp store and clean restrooms with piping hot showers, to fun perks like a volleyball court and horseshoe pits. A dedicated wading beach lets parents entertain toddlers in the water in a protected setting. Many of the 46 tent-friendly campsites lie right alongside the rushing, tumbling creek, while RVers have access to 13 full-hookup sites and 8 partial-hookup sites, with a maximum length of 30 feet.
There is so much to do here, however, that you won't be spending much time at your campsite. "If you're looking to get out and do some back country hiking, biking, or camping [then] this site is an excellent base camp before you hit that ol dusty trail," writes one Google reviewer, noting how nice it is to have a camp store and a hot shower to come back to.
Mountain bikers and hearty hikers are drawn to the nearby Pot Peak Trail, just 3.5 miles from camp. The trail is 8.9 miles one way, per Washington Trails Association (WTA), but you don't have to hike all the way up it to find panoramic viewpoints. The trailhead for the North Fork Twenty-Five Mile Creek Trail is 0.4 miles further along from the Pot Peak trailhead. This one is 9.5 miles long (per TrailForks), but again, you don't have to hike it all. "We [hiked] the trail as it paralleled the creek most of the way, allowing us to just careen off trail and frolic in the cold water when the spirit moved us!" writes one WTA reviewer.
Boating at Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park
Vacationers looking for a break from the often gloomy climate of Seattle can revel in Lake Chelan's hot summer temperatures, which make boating a particularly inviting proposition. "This location is truly a gem for its beauty and fantastic recreational opportunities. Perfect summer weather with temps in the 90's and pristine cooling waters," writes one Tripadvisor visitor about their family vacation in August. Popular power boating activities on Lake Chelan include waterskiing, wakeboarding, and jet skiing. Paddlers love the peaceful early morning hours when the waters are particularly calm, and there is space here to launch kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards, in addition to power boats.
Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park is ideally positioned for boat owners looking to explore Lake Chelan, either as a launch point or a base camp. The park has two public launch ramps available, along with vehicle parking for boaters headed out to spend the night at other lake destinations, like the remote, picturesque town of Stehekin. The campground has a 20-slip marina that can accommodate vessels up to 23 feet in length (or two jet skis in a slip) for overnight mooring. These slips are reserved for use by campers staying in a tent or RV (sleeping onboard vessels isn't allowed, and there is an extra charge for slip rental on top of the camping fee).
By day, boaters who arrive by water en route to other destinations can tie up temporarily and resupply at the campground's well-stocked store. They can also avail themselves of day use amenities like communal grills. This is the last place on the lake to gas up your private boat if you're en route to Stehekin.