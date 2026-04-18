Washington's 'Gateway To The North Cascades' Is A Serene Lakeside State Park To Hike, Camp, And Boat

The winding ribbon of Lake Chelan is 50 miles long, occupying a deep, glacier-carved valley in North Central Washington. It's the third-deepest lake in the United States, after Oregon's Crater Lake and California's Lake Tahoe, and it's a prime recreation destination for summer season boating, camping, and hiking. Ferries and private boats ply its scenic waters, which stretch from the city of Chelan at the south end to remote Stehekin in the north, a Pacific Crest Trail town that can only be reached by foot, bike, boat, or seaplane.

On the lake's forested, remote western shore, you'll find an excellent base camp for lake exploration at Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park. It's located just 20 miles northwest of the city of Chelan, and it's just under 200 miles from Seattle–Tacoma International Airport. Originally a private lakeside resort, it's now a small, state-run campground and day use destination that holds particular appeal for boaters and family campers. "We absolutely LOVE this campground. We go every year as a big family (4-6 families go)," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer. "The camp sites are close together but we don't mind since we always camp side by side to our family."

The park, sometimes called "Lake Chelan's Gateway to the North Cascades," is perfectly situated for exploring the region on an extended family camping trip. It's also a short detour from the North Cascades Loop, one of the Pacific Northwest's most iconic scenic road trips, should you want to include it as a stop on a grand tour of the region.