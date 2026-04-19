Wilmington's Beloved Homemade Ice Cream Shop With Innovative Flavors Is Often Overlooked By Tourists

Wilmington, North Carolina's summers range from hot to muggy, bordering on icky. The best prescription for oppressive heat must be scooped into a waffle cone. Locals in the city already know their dispensary: Wandering Cone Creamery, a beloved homemade ice cream shop recognized for its innovative flavors. Yet tourists overlook the shop even though it's just a short stroll from the city's Riverwalk, a gem packed with locally owned shops and food.

The small-batch ice cream shop became an institution in Wilmington shortly after Amanda Cassella opened it in 2024, effectively returning to her first job working at an ice cream shop. The owner is committed to using simple ingredients while forsaking Frankenfood staples like dyes, artificial flavors, and fillers. The recipes also take a cue from Cassella's travels, adding unconventional ingredients and flavors into their ice creams. "I'm taking inspiration from everywhere," Cassella told Feast Wilmington. "I get inspiration from things I've eaten, from places we've been, and I kind of just make it." Wandering Cone lies in the Soda Pop District, about 3.5 miles from the city's downtown. Exotic flavors notwithstanding, the creamery has also developed a reputation for being one of the more welcoming establishments in Wilmington, getting frequent shoutouts on social media and review sites for its staff's friendliness.

Wandering Cone offers a bookend to a stop at the city's Brooklyn Arts District, an overlooked neighborhood brimming with bars and bakeries that's 1 mile away. "The atmosphere is relaxed and friendly, making it a great spot to unwind or enjoy a treat after a day out," one customer wrote in a Google review. "Whether you're a classic vanilla fan or more adventurous with your choices, Wandering Cone delivers on quality and fun."