Wilmington's Beloved Homemade Ice Cream Shop With Innovative Flavors Is Often Overlooked By Tourists
Wilmington, North Carolina's summers range from hot to muggy, bordering on icky. The best prescription for oppressive heat must be scooped into a waffle cone. Locals in the city already know their dispensary: Wandering Cone Creamery, a beloved homemade ice cream shop recognized for its innovative flavors. Yet tourists overlook the shop even though it's just a short stroll from the city's Riverwalk, a gem packed with locally owned shops and food.
The small-batch ice cream shop became an institution in Wilmington shortly after Amanda Cassella opened it in 2024, effectively returning to her first job working at an ice cream shop. The owner is committed to using simple ingredients while forsaking Frankenfood staples like dyes, artificial flavors, and fillers. The recipes also take a cue from Cassella's travels, adding unconventional ingredients and flavors into their ice creams. "I'm taking inspiration from everywhere," Cassella told Feast Wilmington. "I get inspiration from things I've eaten, from places we've been, and I kind of just make it." Wandering Cone lies in the Soda Pop District, about 3.5 miles from the city's downtown. Exotic flavors notwithstanding, the creamery has also developed a reputation for being one of the more welcoming establishments in Wilmington, getting frequent shoutouts on social media and review sites for its staff's friendliness.
Wandering Cone offers a bookend to a stop at the city's Brooklyn Arts District, an overlooked neighborhood brimming with bars and bakeries that's 1 mile away. "The atmosphere is relaxed and friendly, making it a great spot to unwind or enjoy a treat after a day out," one customer wrote in a Google review. "Whether you're a classic vanilla fan or more adventurous with your choices, Wandering Cone delivers on quality and fun."
Unique and familiar flavors at Wandering Cone
Wandering Cone presents guests with a dilemma: Its dueling menus demand exploration and adventure, yet humans have only one stomach. The fixed "Locals" menu includes staples like cookies and cream, as well as the ever-popular caramelized banana Nutella, with vegan offerings, too. The "Visitors" list, by contrast, features exotic creations and mash-ups that change every month. As of writing, the April 2026 visitor flavors included java chip, vegan chocolate-covered banana, and honey lavender. Amanda Cassella whips up the ice cream in the shop, needing several days to finish each batch.
There's a high likelihood you'll face decision fatigue at the creamery. Wandering Cone has you covered, offering a flight of six smaller scoops served in a pink egg crate. You can top your order with the works: the hot fudge, waffle cones, and whipped cream are all made in-house. The local eatery also offers bespoke ice cream pies and cakes, letting customers create a custom dessert for their next event.
The total combination of quality, friendliness, and flavor keeps guests gushing. "This place is incredible with all homemade and local ice cream including gluten free options," one traveler from Kansas City wrote in a review on Google. "The waffles bowls, ice cream and milkshakes were all so delicious! This ice cream shop is a gem and we will definitely be returning on our next visit to Wilmington!" Wandering Cone has earned stellar ratings across review sites, and it's popular enough among locals to create waiting lines — though guests report they move along quickly. If Wandering Cone is an IFYKYK situation, well, now YK where to get a scoop next time you visit North Carolina's cleanest city.