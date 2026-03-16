Wilmington's Overlooked Neighborhood 'Anchored By An Artist Collective' Brims With Bars And Bakeries

Growing up near Raleigh, Wilmington has always meant one thing to me: a gateway to North Carolina's greatest seaside town at Wrightsville Beach. Wilmington proper was a place to stock up on groceries and check out the used boards for sale at Hot Wax Surf Shop before getting to the beach. However, downtown Wilmington is starting to demand my attention and stretch out my trips. The town's overlooked boroughs, like the "neighborhood built from cargo containers" and the Brooklyn Arts District, are absolutely worth putting on your next beach trip itinerary.

The Brooklyn Arts District has an intense history. There is no official story behind why a North Carolina neighborhood is called "Brooklyn," but the Wilmington Star-News credits the name to a group of Black soldiers from New York who settled there after the Civil War. The area was a thriving, predominantly Black community until the 1898 Wilmington Massacre, in which white supremacists drove a horse-drawn wagon with a machine gun through the streets of Brooklyn. In an attempt to overturn the results of an election, they opened fire on the neighborhood's Black residents. The New Yorker reported that there was a mass exodus of Black people from Wilmington in the years following, leaving a vacuum in neighborhoods like Brooklyn.

Fueled by local artists, the Brooklyn Arts District of today has repurposed industrial spaces and historic churches into galleries, studios, and some of the city's most creative venues. North Carolina-based publication OurState.com writes that the Brooklyn Arts District is "anchored by an artist collective" based out of Acme Art Studios, which describes itself as "a thriving consortium" of artists. Alongside local businesses and nameless benefactors, this collective has created a walkable district steps away from the (free) Port City Trolley's Padgett Station in downtown Wilmington.