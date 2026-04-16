What Is Michigan's Most-Visited State Park?

For a park whose recognition includes being the state's busiest, Belle Isle can be surprisingly laid-back, if you time your visit right. "There was a good number of people there, but it wasn't super busy. It does get a lot busier later in the day, usually, but morning and early afternoon are not too bad," one Reddit user shared. Other past visitors have noted that weekdays tend to be quite calm compared to weekends.

Even so, Belle Isle Park has some buffers against overcrowding. The first is its sheer size. At 982 acres, it's bigger than New York City's Central Park, and still only gets a fraction of Central Park's annual visitors (around 42 million, per the Central Park Conservancy). If you've visited Central Park, you can imagine Belle Isle being significantly less crowded than the former. Another helpful measure is that the park, under state management, limits how many vehicles can enter. Once the 3,500 parking spots fill, bridge access to the park is closed off, according to The Detroit News.

Still, if you want to find somewhere to get away from the hubbub, there are some off-the-radar spots in Belle Isle Park. One is the area around the William Livingstone Memorial Lighthouse, America's only Art Deco lighthouse, at the park's eastern end. A Reddit user said they've "never seen crowds" by the lighthouse. You can explore the park and seek out its hidden nooks and crannies every day for free (though cars need a Michigan Recreation Passport). The park is about a 30-minute drive from the Detroit Metro Airport.