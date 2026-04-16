What Is Michigan's Most-Visited State Park?
Michigan is a state with plenty of hidden gems for travelers, like the under-the-radar Leelanau State Park, but Belle Isle Park isn't one of them. This island park, a welcome green swath at the watery edge of Detroit, is regularly named Michigan's most-visited. In 2016, data collected by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and reported in the Detroit Free Press, claimed that Belle Isle State Park had the most visitors of any state park in Michigan, usurping Holland State Park from the year before. While at that time the DNR counted 4 million visitors to Belle Isle, as of 2026, the park gets around 5.5 million visitors each year, as DNR Assistant Chief Tom Bissett stated to CBS News.
The DNR tracks visitors with a car counter, not counting large occasions like car races that take place at the park's raceway, as The Detroit News clarified. Although races and organized runs on the island might play a role in attracting more visitors each year. "We still see big runs going through the island, and our conservatory is getting major press as we put more funds into the glass dome. People want to see these improvements," Scott Pratt, DNR Chief of Southern Operations, told The Detroit News. The dome Pratt was referring to was built for the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory of plants, which is, according to Historic Detroit, the country's oldest continuously running conservatory. The dome's glass panels were replaced by the end of 2024, one of several recent improvement projects to the park that include the transformation of Belle Isle's abandoned zoo.
Avoiding crowds at Belle Isle Park
For a park whose recognition includes being the state's busiest, Belle Isle can be surprisingly laid-back, if you time your visit right. "There was a good number of people there, but it wasn't super busy. It does get a lot busier later in the day, usually, but morning and early afternoon are not too bad," one Reddit user shared. Other past visitors have noted that weekdays tend to be quite calm compared to weekends.
Even so, Belle Isle Park has some buffers against overcrowding. The first is its sheer size. At 982 acres, it's bigger than New York City's Central Park, and still only gets a fraction of Central Park's annual visitors (around 42 million, per the Central Park Conservancy). If you've visited Central Park, you can imagine Belle Isle being significantly less crowded than the former. Another helpful measure is that the park, under state management, limits how many vehicles can enter. Once the 3,500 parking spots fill, bridge access to the park is closed off, according to The Detroit News.
Still, if you want to find somewhere to get away from the hubbub, there are some off-the-radar spots in Belle Isle Park. One is the area around the William Livingstone Memorial Lighthouse, America's only Art Deco lighthouse, at the park's eastern end. A Reddit user said they've "never seen crowds" by the lighthouse. You can explore the park and seek out its hidden nooks and crannies every day for free (though cars need a Michigan Recreation Passport). The park is about a 30-minute drive from the Detroit Metro Airport.