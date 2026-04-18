The World's Second-Oldest Operating Amusement Park Is A Garden Oasis In The Heart Of Copenhagen
The best thing about amusement parks? There's no age limit to enjoy them. And whether you're in it for the thrilling rides or a few hours of escapism, wandering around an amusement park can be a soothing balm to the tired, frazzled soul. You can visit all of the highest-rated theme parks across Europe, but only one park hits with the beguiling mix of nostalgia, natural beauty, and leisure delivered by Copenhagen's Tivoli Gardens.
Just five minutes away by foot from Copenhagen Central Station, Tivoli Gardens is the world's second-oldest operating amusement park — The crown for the world's oldest goes to Guinness World Record-holder Bakken, a 16th-century park in Klampenborg, just north of Copenhagen. It opened its gates in 1843, a business venture of Georg Carstensen, who was inspired by Europe's amusement parks. And if it sparked inspiration for author Hans Christian Andersen, Danish composer Hans Christian Lumbye, and Walt Disney, it's safe to assume that Tivoli Gardens knows how to work its charms on both the young and young-at-heart.
The rides are a mix of old and the new, but visitors often make a beeline for its most iconic attraction, the Rutschebanen: a wooden roller coaster from 1914 that still requires an onboard operator to handle the brakes. Need a bit more speed? The gnarly rollercoaster The Demon is reportedly re-opening in June 2026 after a period of renovations. With traditional Chinese elements and curtains inspired by Paris's Bataclan Theater, the Pantomime Theater was an exotic addition to the Copenhagen park when it debuted in 1874. It still manages to draw crowds to its ballet and theater performances to this day.
Balance the thrills with calming walks around Tivoli's garden oasis
But Tivoli isn't just rides and amusing performances. At its heart, this centuries-old amusement park is a garden. After all, amusement parks were known as pleasure gardens in 18th-century Europe, though back then the 'pleasure' part leaned more toward hedonistic rather than wholesome.
Tivoli's garden, however, has been an iconic fixture of the amusement park since the very beginning. "Once you have paid the entrance there are music performances you can attend, but what we locals really love is the garden," 75-year old Copenhagen resident Lene shared with Insight Vacations. She recalled sitting under the shade of trees surrounded by tulips, hyacinths, bougainvilleas, and the exotic peacocks that roamed the grounds while children went on the rides.
Should overstimulation gets the best of you, retreat to any of Tivoli Gardens' green spaces and water features. Swap the excited shrieks of children for the calming burble of the Nimb Water Fountains, which front the stunning Moorish-style palace housing the Nimb Hotel, restaurant, and bar. Amble through the 22 garden beds and 32 oak water basins of Parterre Gardens, whose carefully curated plant selections shift with the seasons. Families can picnic on the grassy terrain of the Hanging Gardens, surrounded by seasonal flower beds and suspended plant containers. Other intimate gardens grace the Concert Hall, the Glass Hall Theater, and the Orangery. It may not have the world's fastest coaster or be as niche as a surreal, neon-lit underground amusement park, but this iconic destination leaves an impression combining equal parts history, soul, excitement, and calm.