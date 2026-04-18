The World's Second-Oldest Operating Amusement Park Is A Garden Oasis In The Heart Of Copenhagen

The best thing about amusement parks? There's no age limit to enjoy them. And whether you're in it for the thrilling rides or a few hours of escapism, wandering around an amusement park can be a soothing balm to the tired, frazzled soul. You can visit all of the highest-rated theme parks across Europe, but only one park hits with the beguiling mix of nostalgia, natural beauty, and leisure delivered by Copenhagen's Tivoli Gardens.

Just five minutes away by foot from Copenhagen Central Station, Tivoli Gardens is the world's second-oldest operating amusement park — The crown for the world's oldest goes to Guinness World Record-holder Bakken, a 16th-century park in Klampenborg, just north of Copenhagen. It opened its gates in 1843, a business venture of Georg Carstensen, who was inspired by Europe's amusement parks. And if it sparked inspiration for author Hans Christian Andersen, Danish composer Hans Christian Lumbye, and Walt Disney, it's safe to assume that Tivoli Gardens knows how to work its charms on both the young and young-at-heart.

The rides are a mix of old and the new, but visitors often make a beeline for its most iconic attraction, the Rutschebanen: a wooden roller coaster from 1914 that still requires an onboard operator to handle the brakes. Need a bit more speed? The gnarly rollercoaster The Demon is reportedly re-opening in June 2026 after a period of renovations. With traditional Chinese elements and curtains inspired by Paris's Bataclan Theater, the Pantomime Theater was an exotic addition to the Copenhagen park when it debuted in 1874. It still manages to draw crowds to its ballet and theater performances to this day.