Here's What Really Happens To Retired Rental Cars
It's no secret that booking a car rental can be time consuming and pricey (note that if you're looking to get more bang for your buck, don't rent a car at an airport, and search elsewhere). Despite this, there's no denying that it provides consumers with ease of exploration, not to mention that it allows them to drive the latest models on the market. That's because car rental companies typically replace their inventory each year or every few years (in fact, it's unlikely you'll see a vehicle that is older than three years on the lot).
Out are the well-traveled vehicles with cosmetic flaws and in are the shiny new cars that will take individuals on their next adventure. However, you're probably wondering what happens to retired rental cars after they have been replaced. They may be off the fleet, but this doesn't necessarily mean they are off the road forever, especially given their relatively young age.
After their time as a rental vehicle comes to an end, the cars are sometimes returned to their original manufacturer or put up for sale. That is, if you're on the hunt for a used vehicle, it is entirely possible to purchase a former rental car. It's not as complicated as you might think to find and buy these vehicles. There are online auctions, for instance. Plus, big names, including Enterprise, a trusted rental car company that ranked No.1 for traveler satisfaction in 2025, sell their used rental cars via their own dealerships, such as Enterprise Car Sales (there are locations found across the country). While there are upsides to buying retired rental cars, naturally, there are also pitfalls.
What to expect when buying a retired rental car
Although new car prices are through the roof, buying a retired rental car could offer consumers substantial savings. According to Kelley Blue Book, the average price of a used car in December 2025 was $26,043. As of this writing, you can pay less than this for a retired rental car. Nevertheless, consider that, more often than not, there is a no-haggle policy when purchasing from a company such as Enterprise, so don't expect to negotiate a lower price. "Taking this dynamic off the table was a relief," revealed a Redditor who bought a used rental. "You can also see how the car is priced in comparison to other similar models across the rental sales websites to get comps and judge for yourself."
Likewise, there are other advantages to consider. For example, both Enterprise and Hertz, the rental agency that offers affordable one-way deals, provide a 12-month/12,000-mile warranty and other benefits when you buy from their respective used dealerships. On the other hand, retired rental cars are not always in pristine condition and do have a lower resale value. In addition to boasting significant mileage, some social media users point out that just because the vehicle was once a rental car doesn't necessarily mean it was maintained in tip-top shape when it was still part of a fleet (and, unfortunately, this could result in issues down the road).
Keep in mind that these retired vehicles are also sold to dealerships that are not associated with car rental companies. Thus, if there is a used vehicle you're interested in purchasing, be sure to pull up a vehicle history report. You may be surprised to learn that the vehicle was once a car rental, and if so, it's important to be aware of the drawbacks mentioned above.