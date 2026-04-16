Here's What Really Happens To Retired Rental Cars

It's no secret that booking a car rental can be time consuming and pricey (note that if you're looking to get more bang for your buck, don't rent a car at an airport, and search elsewhere). Despite this, there's no denying that it provides consumers with ease of exploration, not to mention that it allows them to drive the latest models on the market. That's because car rental companies typically replace their inventory each year or every few years (in fact, it's unlikely you'll see a vehicle that is older than three years on the lot).

Out are the well-traveled vehicles with cosmetic flaws and in are the shiny new cars that will take individuals on their next adventure. However, you're probably wondering what happens to retired rental cars after they have been replaced. They may be off the fleet, but this doesn't necessarily mean they are off the road forever, especially given their relatively young age.

After their time as a rental vehicle comes to an end, the cars are sometimes returned to their original manufacturer or put up for sale. That is, if you're on the hunt for a used vehicle, it is entirely possible to purchase a former rental car. It's not as complicated as you might think to find and buy these vehicles. There are online auctions, for instance. Plus, big names, including Enterprise, a trusted rental car company that ranked No.1 for traveler satisfaction in 2025, sell their used rental cars via their own dealerships, such as Enterprise Car Sales (there are locations found across the country). While there are upsides to buying retired rental cars, naturally, there are also pitfalls.