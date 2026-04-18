Tucked Between Kansas City And Des Moines Is A Scenic Iowa City With College-Town Charm And Quaint Shops
Between the barbecue and beer spots in Kansas City and the bustle of Des Moines, look closely and you'll find something that neither city can offer: a quiet, small-town calm waiting in Lamoni, Iowa. From tree-lined streets to a campus stretching across rolling hills to a downtown dotted with the kind of shops that make you slow down, this small city of about 2,200 people sure has a welcoming energy. No doubt, Iowa knows a thing or two about college towns — and while Iowa City, the Midwest's one and only "UNESCO City of Literature," tends to steal the spotlight for being home to the prestigious University of Iowa, Lamoni stands strong as a lesser-known scenic gem where you get to enjoy a quieter yet equally captivating college-town atmosphere.
Lamoni is home to Graceland University, a private liberal arts college founded in 1895, and that's part of what makes this city so charming. The campus stretches across 170 gorgeous acres surrounded by greenery, and you don't need to enroll for a four-year degree to explore it — visitors can freely walk the campus grounds and green spaces. Lamoni, being a close-knit town, is best enjoyed by walking around its downtown, checking out its quaint shops, and soaking in the youthful energy of the city.
Reasons to visit the scenic college city of Lamoni
When you're in a city brimming with college-town charm, the campus is always a good place to start. Though Graceland University has a virtual tour video that gives you a glimpse of how beautiful its campus is, nothing beats setting foot here yourself. The university offers both individual and group tours, and while these are usually reserved for prospective students, visitors are welcome on the campus grounds and green spaces. Don't miss the Shaw Center, which has showcased the university's commitment to the liberal arts since its first live performance in 1982. Depending on when you visit, you might catch a live musical or art performance here.
Off campus, the city offers recreational spots, and you don't have to venture far to unwind in nature. A 15-minute drive from Graceland is Nine Eagles State Park, a great place for wildlife watching, fishing, swimming, and boating (manual and electric). The park also has 9 miles of hiking trails, and the 2.9-mile Campground Trail and Lake Trail Loop is the perfect spot to stretch your legs while enjoying the stunning views of the park's lake. The Spur, Lake, and North Trails Loop, though longer and more challenging, is worth exploring, especially in the fall when the leaves change color.
Beyond nature, history buffs can soak in some of Lamoni's history at the Liberty Hall Historic Site. This grand landmark has graced and served the city since 1881. Visitors can now walk through this restored Victorian-style building, which serves as a museum and is filled with artifacts and exhibits that make it feel like stepping back in time.
Shopping and planning the perfect trip to Lamoni
Lamoni is dotted with charming little shops, and it's easy to max out your shopping budget here. The Amish Country Store located off Highway 69 is a highly rated stop filled with unique finds for both locals and travelers. Whether you want to check out locally made jams, stop by for the much-raved-about donuts, peruse some rare collectibles, or pick up souvenirs, this store is a must-visit, according to locals and travelers. "If you're ever passing through Lamoni, Iowa, do yourself a favor and stop by the Amish store, it's a hidden gem!" reads one review on Google. Rusty Nail Antiques is another stop ideal for both new and seasoned collectors, and it has everything from collectible items to furniture and art pieces. Lamoni Thrift Center is also worth visiting, offering pre-loved, affordable items.
Flying into Des Moines International Airport and renting a car is the quickest and easiest way to get to Lamoni, just over an hour away. Alternatively, Kansas City International Airport is about a two-hour drive away. Cobblestone Inn & Suites is the city's top-rated accommodation, with a 4.6 rating on Tripadvisor. Its central location makes it easy to access all the city's attractions, and visitors can enjoy amenities such as a fitness center, a convenience store, and complimentary breakfast. Want to visit another college town in Iowa? Less than a two-hour drive from Lamoni is Ames, an underrated, artsy college city, boasting an award-winning garden and main street.