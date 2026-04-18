Tucked Between Kansas City And Des Moines Is A Scenic Iowa City With College-Town Charm And Quaint Shops

When you're in a city brimming with college-town charm, the campus is always a good place to start. Though Graceland University has a virtual tour video that gives you a glimpse of how beautiful its campus is, nothing beats setting foot here yourself. The university offers both individual and group tours, and while these are usually reserved for prospective students, visitors are welcome on the campus grounds and green spaces. Don't miss the Shaw Center, which has showcased the university's commitment to the liberal arts since its first live performance in 1982. Depending on when you visit, you might catch a live musical or art performance here.

Off campus, the city offers recreational spots, and you don't have to venture far to unwind in nature. A 15-minute drive from Graceland is Nine Eagles State Park, a great place for wildlife watching, fishing, swimming, and boating (manual and electric). The park also has 9 miles of hiking trails, and the 2.9-mile Campground Trail and Lake Trail Loop is the perfect spot to stretch your legs while enjoying the stunning views of the park's lake. The Spur, Lake, and North Trails Loop, though longer and more challenging, is worth exploring, especially in the fall when the leaves change color.

Beyond nature, history buffs can soak in some of Lamoni's history at the Liberty Hall Historic Site. This grand landmark has graced and served the city since 1881. Visitors can now walk through this restored Victorian-style building, which serves as a museum and is filled with artifacts and exhibits that make it feel like stepping back in time.