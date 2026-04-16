Maine's Paddling Paradise Is A Scenic Lake Escape

There's plenty of world-class boating along the rocky coast of Maine's Acadia National Park, famous for its postcard-worthy scenery, but there are other wonderful kayaking and canoeing destinations that are easier to reach from the state's major metropolitan areas. Range Pond State Park is a paddling paradise just a 40-minute drive north of Portland.

Located in the state's Lakes and Mountains region, the scenic escape is an easy day trip from Maine's largest city and hub of waterfront fun, and it's even closer — only about 20 minutes by car — to the Twin Cities of Lewiston and Auburn. The park is situated on the northeast edge of the Lower Range Pond, a 290-acre lake, and offers a wide, sandy beach and a public boat launch with a wheelchair-accessible ramp. It's a popular place for canoeing, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and windsurfing in the warmer months.

According to past visitors, getting out on the water is a great way to see a wide range of birds, from Canada geese and mallards to hawks and bald eagles. "Great for kayaking or paddleboarding," writes one person on Google Reviews. "Easy paddle for beginners that want to see some wildlife." You can rent equipment on the spot through Ring's Marine Service Inc., which has a pop-up location on the pond in summer (open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday).