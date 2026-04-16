Maine's Paddling Paradise Is A Scenic Lake Escape
There's plenty of world-class boating along the rocky coast of Maine's Acadia National Park, famous for its postcard-worthy scenery, but there are other wonderful kayaking and canoeing destinations that are easier to reach from the state's major metropolitan areas. Range Pond State Park is a paddling paradise just a 40-minute drive north of Portland.
Located in the state's Lakes and Mountains region, the scenic escape is an easy day trip from Maine's largest city and hub of waterfront fun, and it's even closer — only about 20 minutes by car — to the Twin Cities of Lewiston and Auburn. The park is situated on the northeast edge of the Lower Range Pond, a 290-acre lake, and offers a wide, sandy beach and a public boat launch with a wheelchair-accessible ramp. It's a popular place for canoeing, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and windsurfing in the warmer months.
According to past visitors, getting out on the water is a great way to see a wide range of birds, from Canada geese and mallards to hawks and bald eagles. "Great for kayaking or paddleboarding," writes one person on Google Reviews. "Easy paddle for beginners that want to see some wildlife." You can rent equipment on the spot through Ring's Marine Service Inc., which has a pop-up location on the pond in summer (open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday).
Get out on the water at Range Pond State Park
While paddling around the pond and spotting wildlife at Range Pond State Park, you'll take in the region's spectacular natural scenery. The lake is surrounded by quiet forests dense with pine — Maine is called the "Pine Tree State" for a good reason — as well as white birch, maple, and mixed conifers. The backdrop is lush and green in spring and summer, and some trees change color in autumn. "It's especially beautiful in the fall on a sunny early afternoon," says one traveler.
After an adventure on the water, consider a stroll on one of the wooded trails near the pond to enjoy the park's natural beauty from a different angle. The easy 1.2-mile Range Pond Loop delves into the forest and around a marsh area, while the 2-mile Old Camp Trail is a scenic route along the water's edge that's popular with cross-country skiers in winter. Both take an hour or less to complete.
Day-use fees are $6 per person for residents and $8 for non-residents. Visitors can use the park's picnic tables and grills, both located near the beach and featuring water views. For those who want to stay overnight, the private, family-owned Range Pond Campground is right next to the state park, offering tent and RV sites. If you'd prefer to keep this destination as a day trip, base yourself in the nearby Lewiston, one of Maine's most underrated cities with college-town charm and a fun festival season.