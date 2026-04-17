What In-Flight Meals Used To Look Like In The 60s

The opulence of 1960s airline meals wasn't a given at the start of commercial flying, nor did it last very long. When planes first became a viable travel option in the early 20th century, meals were sparse and limited by aircraft weight limits, as the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) reports. Menus looked similar to how an economy menu might today, dominated by modest, pre-made sandwiches. Over the next several decades, plane engineering became more advanced, and by the 1960s, they had whole in-flight kitchens, which allowed for more elaborate meals to be prepared.

On top of that, flying was much more of a luxury in itself than it is today. Long-haul flights were up to five times more expensive, according to Skyscanner. That also meant there were fewer travelers (and fewer mouths to feed). A study from Our World in Data shows that between 1970 and 2023, the annual number of worldwide passengers went from 310 million to over 4 billion.

Needless to say, flights became more accessible in the decades after the 1960s, and, in turn, meals became less exclusive. The U.S. passed the Airline Deregulation Act in 1978, which meant that airfare was no longer controlled by the government, and airlines could jockey in a new marketplace of price competition. Scaling back on beef stroganoff and caviar was, naturally, a way to reduce expenses and lower fares for passengers. So, while you might not be able to dine so decadently on your next flight, you can at least appreciate that the plane ticket wasn't a total drain on your wallet. Plus, there are some economy-class freebies you can ask for to help quell your hunger a little more.