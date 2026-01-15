Sandwiched Between Boulder And Denver Is Colorado's Tech-Minded City With Scenic Views And Prime Shopping
When planning a trip to the vast landscapes offered by Colorado, the 8th largest state, its capital of Denver and existing metropolitan area often top wish lists. As home to over three million people, six counties, and over 8,400 square miles, there are ample towns and cities for visitors to explore. These travel destinations include Aurora, the sun-soaked city known as Colorado's Gateway to the Rockies, and Arvada, Colorado's walkable gem for craft brews, markets, and festivals situated between the 30 miles separating the Denver capital from the foothills city of Boulder. Just 10 miles north of Arvada, also sandwiched between the two cities, you can find Broomfield, a tech-minded hub also known for shopping and scenery.
Broomfield, with a population of just over 74,000 residents, is the eighth largest city near Denver, sitting at an elevation of 5,420 feet with nearly 33.6 square miles of land. It's the only city in Broomfield County, which became the newest and smallest Colorado County in 2001, managed as a combined city and county government. Located along U.S. Route 36, which runs between Denver and Boulder, Broomfield once served as a railroad stop and agricultural town before developing into the tech-centered community of today.
Ball Corporation (and its aerospace wing), Webroot, and Datavil are headquartered here, while Gogo Business Aviation and Oracle have large offices, and with a quick commute to Denver and Boulder's tech centers, the city attracts industry professionals from both. It's 29 miles from Denver International Airport by car, and the Regional Transportation District (RTD) bus Flatiron Flyer stops several times daily at the Broomfield Station, making for easy car-free connections around the Front Range. You'll find plenty of chain hotels, or book a room at the Hilltop Inn and adjacent Burns Pub, providing an authentic British hospitality experience.
Get your shop on in Broomfield, Colorado
Broomfield's prime shopping opportunities start at the expansive 1.4 million square foot FlatIron Crossing Shopping Center, featuring over 175 stores and eateries throughout its indoor mall and outdoor shopping plaza. Anchored by Nordstrom's, Macy's, Dillard's, and Crate and Barrel, and other boutique stores, the mall has ample parking and is accessible by various forms of transit.
TripAdvisor calls FlatIron Crossing the number one thing to do in Broomfield, and the complex also features an AMC theater, an outdoor space, and is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The shopping mall is part of a larger community hub for Broomfield, with apartments and other housing, and a business complex. Three hotels near FlatIron Crossing offer packages for shopping and stays at Marriott chain properties like Fairfield Inn & Suites Boulder Broomfield/Interlocken and Residence Inn by Marriott Boulder Broomfield/Interlocken.
The Broomfield Plaza, located at 120th Ave and Sheridan Boulevard, is another of the city's shopping areas, designed with colorful murals done by local artists, and an arts studio for children. The stores and dining choices in the Plaza are owned and operated by local entrepreneurs, as opposed to larger brand-name chains. The Broomfield Town Square is still in development, located on 39 acres with plans for residential and commercial spaces.
Other community places for visitors in Broomfield include the family-friendly Broomfield Bay Aquatic Park, an outdoor water park and swimming pool, along with a tot lot and a picnic area. You can also peruse through two museums — the Broomfield Depot Museum, celebrating the city's railroad history, and the Broomfield Veterans Museum, which honors the city's veterans, along with providing space for others to connect.
Find scenic views in Broomfield, Colorado by hitting a trail and vast open space lands
Given its ideal location, 13 miles southeast of Boulder and 18 miles northwest of Denver, Broomfield's scenic views are provided by the Front Range section of the Rocky Mountains and the Flatiron Mountains of Boulder. You'll find more than 66 miles of trails, 700 acres of parks, and 45 playgrounds to explore across the city, and more than 8,000 acres of Broomfield County Commons Open Space with trails leading to scenic viewpoints on foot or bicycle.
The 9.2-acre Lac Amora Park, located near the Carolyn Holmberg Preserve at Rock Creek Farm, is noted by locals on Reddit as a top spot for scenic views, particularly at sunset. Across from the park is where the 11-mile Lake Link Trail begins from the nearby Ruth Roberts Preserve, connecting the east and west sides of the county, and ending near McKay Lake. From here, the McKay Lake Trail, at 1.7 miles long, is considered easy with stellar scenic mountain views around the lake, about four miles from the commons open space land. A moderate option from here includes the 4.8-mile Standley Lake North Trail inside nearby Standley Lake Regional Park with prairie, mountain, and lake views.
The city plans for more scenic views with the Broomfield Trail, slated to be 20 miles long upon completion. (There's a detailed trail map on the city's website with the latest information on trail progress.) Be sure to head north to Boulder, a buzzing college city and mountain hub with eclectic shops and foodie fun, and Lafayette, an artsy Colorado city with eclectic downtown and mountain backdrop, for more Front Range fun and stellar views.