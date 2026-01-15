Sandwiched Between Boulder And Denver Is Colorado's Tech-Minded City With Scenic Views And Prime Shopping

When planning a trip to the vast landscapes offered by Colorado, the 8th largest state, its capital of Denver and existing metropolitan area often top wish lists. As home to over three million people, six counties, and over 8,400 square miles, there are ample towns and cities for visitors to explore. These travel destinations include Aurora, the sun-soaked city known as Colorado's Gateway to the Rockies, and Arvada, Colorado's walkable gem for craft brews, markets, and festivals situated between the 30 miles separating the Denver capital from the foothills city of Boulder. Just 10 miles north of Arvada, also sandwiched between the two cities, you can find Broomfield, a tech-minded hub also known for shopping and scenery.

Broomfield, with a population of just over 74,000 residents, is the eighth largest city near Denver, sitting at an elevation of 5,420 feet with nearly 33.6 square miles of land. It's the only city in Broomfield County, which became the newest and smallest Colorado County in 2001, managed as a combined city and county government. Located along U.S. Route 36, which runs between Denver and Boulder, Broomfield once served as a railroad stop and agricultural town before developing into the tech-centered community of today.

Ball Corporation (and its aerospace wing), Webroot, and Datavil are headquartered here, while Gogo Business Aviation and Oracle have large offices, and with a quick commute to Denver and Boulder's tech centers, the city attracts industry professionals from both. It's 29 miles from Denver International Airport by car, and the Regional Transportation District (RTD) bus Flatiron Flyer stops several times daily at the Broomfield Station, making for easy car-free connections around the Front Range. You'll find plenty of chain hotels, or book a room at the Hilltop Inn and adjacent Burns Pub, providing an authentic British hospitality experience.