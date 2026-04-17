Arizona's Legendary Phoenix Steakhouse With Old-School Vibes Takes You Straight Back To 1964
Few restaurants feel as tied to their original era as Durant's Steakhouse, a longtime Phoenix dining institution. Known for its signature red leather booths, low lighting, and the famously unconventional tradition of entering through the back door and walking through the kitchen, Durant's has been serving Arizonans steaks and martinis in a preserved midcentury setting since 1950. Compared to some of Los Angeles' authentically nostalgic "Old Hollywood" steakhouses, Durant's has earned its own reputation outside of Hollywood — famous faces like Marilyn Monroe, Joe DiMaggio, Burt Reynolds, Clark Gable, Henry Winkler, and Lucille Ball have all dined within its crimson walls, according to Arizona Republic. And while it wasn't John Wayne's go-to steakhouse (which was Gulliver's, by the way), the Western star was known to enjoy a meal at Durant's from time to time.
Originally founded by Jack Durant and Jack R. McElroy, the restaurant entertained rumors of mafia ties and behind-the-curtains political and business dealings, especially in its 1960s and 1970s heyday. As Phoenix New Times once described it, "The damask wallpaper never seems to go out of style, and everything's upholstered in so much red velvet that it feels like you've crossed over into a time-bending universe where it's always 1964, and the world is slightly more glamorous and rose-colored than it ever really was."
After Durant died and Jack R. McElroy wanted to pass on the reins, McElroy's son, Jack Jr., and his wife, Carol, took over Durant's. However, when they shared the news in February 2025 that they had sold the restaurant, questions swirled about Durant's future. Fortunately, the new owners committed to carrying on Durant's well-established legacy. "To loosely quote Patek Philippe, you never own a legend like Durant's," one of the new owners, Mike Mastro, said in a statement (via Arizona Republic). "You simply look after it for the next generation."
The restaurant's history has earned it legendary steakhouse status in Arizona
Since its opening in 1950, Durant's quickly became one of Phoenix's most recognizable dining rooms, attracting politicians, business owners, celebrities, and longtime residents looking for a night of fine dining in the heart of Phoenix. Unique elements made Durant's stand out from other steakhouses — for example, diners enter through the kitchen, just like in the famous long tracking shot in Martin Scorsese's "Goodfellas," where Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) leads Karen (Lorraine Bracco) through the back kitchen entrance of the Copacabana nightclub in the 1960s.
Its red leather booths, dim lighting, red wallpaper, famous porterhouse steak, dessert tokens, and signature martinis are ingrained in the memories of generations of diners, unsurprisingly adding to its reputation as the best steakhouse in the state. In 2025, Love Food crowned Durant's the most famous restaurant in Arizona, saying its "air of timelessness [makes] it feel untouched by the decades."
When news broke that the restaurant had been sold in 2025, the new owners, who own three other steakhouses, announced they would temporarily close the restaurant for renovations. With this news, many longtime fans were understandably concerned about what sorts of changes would be made. Fortunately, the new owners knew better than to completely overhaul such an iconic Arizona legend. "A 75-year-old steakhouse, people don't want it to change, and we paid attention to that, and it did not change," co-owner Jeffrey Mastro said to ABC15. "It's Durant's." And yes, you can still enter through the kitchen, just like always.
Durant's legacy is continuing under new ownership
Durant's reopened in December of 2025, and so far, the reactions have been positive. The new owners made a few tweaks, including a fresh coat of paint, an updated menu, and reopening the private dining room, which has been closed for decades. But many details remain the same, including the red walls and booths and vintage neon signs, as well as some of Durant's well-known traditions. "Entering through the kitchen was really important," Jeffrey Mastro said to AZ Big Media. "Keeping the booths was very important. The tables are small, but that's part of the charm." They also memorialized Durant's Porterhouse Club — reserved only for diners who finished the massive 48-ounce steak — by listing their names and years on golden plaques that now hang on the wall permanently.
The revamped menu still includes classic steakhouse fare like steak, seafood, scalloped potatoes, and creamed spinach. But the chefs built onto the original menu, adding their own special touches, including locally sourced bread from Barrio Cafe, a swanky caviar service, and some new recipes to accompany some of Durant's signature dishes. "The food is very much Durant's but even better. We have really taken it up a notch and can't wait for everyone to come in and try it," said Mastro (via Fabulous Arizona).