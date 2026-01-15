5 Authentically Nostalgic 'Old Hollywood' Steakhouses Unchanged Since The Golden Age
Los Angeles is an ever-evolving city. From farmlands to film studios, the City of Angels has seen many eras, and its rich history dates back over 200 years. Perhaps its most illustrious era was the Golden Age of Hollywood. Spanning from the 1910s to around 1960, the era was defined by a period of filmmaking when studios like MGM, Paramount, and Warner Bros. reigned supreme, and stars like Humphrey Bogart, Cary Grant, and Marilyn Monroe ruled the silver screen.
While iconic Hollywood hot spots like The Brown Derby and The Cocoanut Grove no longer exist, echoes of Los Angeles' golden age past can still be found — if you know where to look. From century-old gems on Hollywood Boulevard to frequently filmed celebrity haunts in Burbank, we've composed this list of LA's best steakhouses that are perfect for taking a nostalgic bite out of Hollywood history. Boasting Old Hollywood glamour, mouthwatering menus, and black-and-white photos of classic movie stars adorning the walls, these five historic steakhouses are frozen-in-time gems, and vibrant odes to Los Angeles' most beloved bygone era.
Musso & Frank Grill
Situated on the famed Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood's oldest restaurant is a timeless and tasty gem that frequently attracts celebrities. Opened in 1919, Musso & Frank Grill is so rich with history that stepping inside feels like being transported straight to Hollywood's Golden Age. Over the decades, its red leather booths have been graced by silver screen luminaries like Greta Garbo, Marilyn Monroe, Jimmy Stewart, Humphrey Bogart, and Lauren Bacall. It was also a literary haven, where renowned authors like F. Scott Fitzgerald and Raymond Chandler were treasured regulars. The all-star cast of characters is truly endless.
To this day, the legendary steakhouse is a famous celebrity haunt, where modern day A-listers like George Clooney and Brad Pitt are known to dine. In 2019, the restaurant even had a starring role alongside Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Al Pacino, serving as the backdrop for a pivotal scene in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." More recently, Taylor Swift name-dropped the classic restaurant in her song "Elizabeth Taylor," released in 2025, implying that she frequents its storied booths herself.
In addition to its roster of celebrity guests, Musso & Frank is famed for its timeless menu, which includes its award-winning ice-cold martini (crowned as one of the "20 Best Cocktails in America" by GQ). Among the most popular food items are the filet mignon and the Grenadine of Beef, which has been on the menu since the 1920s, according to Discover Los Angeles. Not much has changed at Musso & Frank's since the 20th century. Its dark wood interior, white-clothed tables, and archaic cash register contribute to the nostalgic atmosphere. Meanwhile, the waiters are dressed in fancy red dinner jackets accented by black bowties, infusing Musso & Frank's fine-dining service with a cinematic dose of Old Hollywood magic.
The Smoke House
Tucked behind the Hollywood Hills in beautiful Burbank, Smoke House has been serving Los Angeles for nearly eight decades. Since it was established in 1946, the the low-key Los Angeles restaurant has been a celebrity hangout, attracting A-list regulars like George Clooney — who named his production company after the mouthwatering steakhouse. Among its Golden Age guests, Smoke House has seated everyone from Judy Garland to Robert Redford, as well as Burbank locals Bob Hope and Bing Crosby, who attended the restaurant's opening night. Meanwhile, the lounge — which boasts live music three nights a week – has hosted legendary musical acts, such as the Ink Spots,The Drifters, and Captain & Tennille.
Today, the memory of Hollywood's silver screen past is alive within the Smoke House's hallowed walls, which are lovingly adorned with black-and-white portraits of Old Hollywood luminaries and vintage movie posters. Dark burgundy booths encircle tables draped with white linen table cloths, where it's easy to picture 1950s movie stars sipping from martini glasses.
The menu features classic items with nods to the steakhouse's famous former diners, including the Steak Sinatra. Named after the iconic crooner, the mouthwatering entrée comprises tender cuts of filet mignon sautéed with vegetables and red wine on a bed of linguine. Most famous is the homemade cheesy garlic bread, whose secret recipe dates back to the 1950s. The appetizer is so beloved that Smoke House website sells uncooked loaves that are available to ship anywhere in the U.S. Immortalized in countless film and TV productions, from "Entourage" to "La La Land," Smoke House is an undeniably timeless gem that bridges the gap between modern LA and Old Hollywood.
Lawry's the Prime Rib
If you like to cook meat at home, chances are you may have a container of Lawry's Seasoned Salt tucked away in your pantry. Today, the popular seasoning is sold in most grocery stores, but what you might not know is that it was originally created for one of LA's most iconic restaurants: Lawry's the Prime Rib. Opened in 1938 by brothers-in-law Lawrence L. Frank and Walter Van de Kamp, the Beverly Hills restaurant has been serving perfectly seasoned meals for almost 90 years. And, aside from some menu additions, not much has changed.
When Lawry's first opened, there was only one entrée on the menu: the prime rib. Hand-carved by a team of expertly trained employees called the Royal Order of Carvers, the regal roasted beef was wheeled out on a shiny silver cart (custom made for the restaurant), and served alongside a baked potato, creamed spinach, and whipped cream horseradish. Though the menu has since expanded to include entrées like lobster tail, roasted chicken, and double-cut lamb chops, the legendary prime rib is still served tableside from the restaurant's signature carts.
In addition to its spiced-up food menu, the restaurant added a few more sparkling updates for its 80th anniversary in 2018, including a bar expansion, a wider selection of cocktails (and, for the first time, draft beer), and a few cosmetic changes to brighten up the dark vintage interior. Since the 1930s, the waitresses at Lawry's have sported long-sleeved brown gowns as part of their uniform. After undergoing a subtle redesign, the new uniforms are both contemporary and classic. Beyond its custom-made carts and signature seasoning, the iconic LA steakhouse also invented valet parking and the doggie bag – both of which are still offered at the restaurant today.
The Tam O'Shanter
Opened in 1922 by the same brothers-in-law behind Lawry's the Prime Rib, the Tam O'Shanter (originally named Montgomery's Country Inn) is the oldest restaurant in Los Angeles operated by the same family in the same location. Yet, it's not your typical steakhouse. A dreamy spot with Scottish vibes that inspired Walt Disney himself, the Los Feliz landmark looks like it was plucked right out of a fairytale. Named after an 18th-century poem by Robert Burns, the Tam's storybook facade was designed by prominent Hollywood art director Harry Oliver, who was the architectural mastermind behind other enchanting LA gems like the Hansel and Gretel-like Spadena House (known as "The Witch's House") in Beverly Hills.
Today, the century-old gem stands as a testament to LA's vibrant architectural past, brimming with old-world decor and historic charm. Stepping inside is like stepping centuries back in time. Medieval weaponry, coats of arms, and Scottish flags decorate the walls, while cozy tables with mismatched chairs bask in the glow of a wood-burning fireplace. Hanging on the wall, you'll find a painting of Mickey Mouse dressed in a classic tartan uniform, commissioned for the restaurant's centennial birthday in 2022, as well as a caricature of founder Lawrence Frank signed by Disney.
Like Lawry's, the Tam's menu has stood the test of time. One of its most beloved dishes, a mouthwatering concoction of Yorkshire pudding, braised beef, diced vegetables, and Guinness gravy called Toad in the Hole, has been on the menu since 1959. It also offers a selection of Lawry's the Prime Rib cuts, including the traditional Tam O'Shanter cut. Meanwhile, the eatery's signature drink menu features a rye-based cocktail called Table 31 in honor of the Disney team's favorite table.
Dear John's
Located in Culver City, an underrated California enclave full of Hollywood history and delicious eats, Dear John's is a midcentury gem dating back to 1962. Opened by former Golden Age actor Johnny Harlowe, it was close pal Frank Sinatra who encouraged Harlowe to take the leap from entertainment to the dining scene. What followed was a procession of famous Hollywood guests, many hailing from Sony Studios up the street. Sinatra himself was a beloved regular at the steak and martini haven, often tickling the ivories of the piano tucked in the corner.
Though Dear John's has changed hands over the years, and narrowly thwarted threats of demolition, the Rat Pack-era restaurant is presently thriving under the ownership of illustrious chefs Josiah Citrin and Hans Röckenwagner. Of course, you won't find Ol' Blue Eyes hanging in the corner, but you'll likely hear him crooning over the sound system, bathing the room in nostalgia. Beyond its retro tunes, the decor is steeped in old-school charm. Paying homage to its Old Hollywood roots, the dimly lit steakhouse is outfitted with dark wood and brick walls adorned with vintage artwork, and classy red-clothed tables that harken back to its glory days. Meanwhile, a retro red-and-white sign inscribed with buzz words "luncheon," "dinner," and "cocktails" greets guests from outside.
The dinner menu features modern takes on classics like filet of beef, chicken parmesan, and bone-in pork chops. A standout item is Frank's Spaghetti & Clams – undoubtedly named after Sinatra. The wine list dazzles with selections hailing from Sonoma County to France's Loire Valley. Yet, the martini is the true star, which the blogger behind LA Born and Bread describes as "cold, crisp, perfect." It isn't hard to imagine the Rat Pack sipping the classic cocktail, nestled safely in Dear John's timeless embrace.