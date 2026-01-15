5 Authentically Nostalgic 'Old Hollywood' Steakhouses Unchanged Since The Golden Age

Situated on the famed Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood's oldest restaurant is a timeless and tasty gem that frequently attracts celebrities. Opened in 1919, Musso & Frank Grill is so rich with history that stepping inside feels like being transported straight to Hollywood's Golden Age. Over the decades, its red leather booths have been graced by silver screen luminaries like Greta Garbo, Marilyn Monroe, Jimmy Stewart, Humphrey Bogart, and Lauren Bacall. It was also a literary haven, where renowned authors like F. Scott Fitzgerald and Raymond Chandler were treasured regulars. The all-star cast of characters is truly endless.

To this day, the legendary steakhouse is a famous celebrity haunt, where modern day A-listers like George Clooney and Brad Pitt are known to dine. In 2019, the restaurant even had a starring role alongside Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Al Pacino, serving as the backdrop for a pivotal scene in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." More recently, Taylor Swift name-dropped the classic restaurant in her song "Elizabeth Taylor," released in 2025, implying that she frequents its storied booths herself.

In addition to its roster of celebrity guests, Musso & Frank is famed for its timeless menu, which includes its award-winning ice-cold martini (crowned as one of the "20 Best Cocktails in America" by GQ). Among the most popular food items are the filet mignon and the Grenadine of Beef, which has been on the menu since the 1920s, according to Discover Los Angeles. Not much has changed at Musso & Frank's since the 20th century. Its dark wood interior, white-clothed tables, and archaic cash register contribute to the nostalgic atmosphere. Meanwhile, the waiters are dressed in fancy red dinner jackets accented by black bowties, infusing Musso & Frank's fine-dining service with a cinematic dose of Old Hollywood magic.