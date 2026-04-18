Between Orlando And Palm Coast Is A Florida State Forest Known For Hiking, Birdwatching, And Paddling
Sitting in between the tourist sprawl of Orlando and the rollicking shores of Daytona Beach sits a lush forest that acts as a buffer against the encroaching asphalt of Central Florida suburbia. Tiger Bay State Forest doesn't resemble the scenery that visitors often picture when they think of the Sunshine State. There are no manicured palms nor white-sand beaches to be found here. Nothing is curated to perfection at this underrated state forest, and that's what makes Tiger Bay such an unearthed gem.
Purchased by the state under the Environmentally Endangered Lands Program beginning in 1977, Tiger Bay takes up over 28,000 acres of swamp, with swaths of pine islands and a large pine ridge area. After the forest was nearly decimated by a wildfire in 1998, the state spent millions to restore the land to its natural beauty. The forest is an escape for visitors who love to boat, fish, and admire nature, a place where Floridians can exchange the hustle and bustle of city life for the sound of chirping birds and slash pines rustling in the breeze.
A hiker's dream at Tiger Bay State Forest
The best way to witness the beauty of Tiger Bay State Forest is to hike the numerous trails that weave through the park. On the southern end of the forest is the Buncombe Hill Trail, a 2-mile journey that will take you past serene pine forests that line the eastern edge of the Tiger Bay State Forest Pond. The Buncombe Trail loops hikers through the forest's higher elevations, with the flatwood vistas unfolding right in front of you for a truly spellbinding view. Even though the trail is well-shaded, the Florida sun can still be unforgiving, so make sure to hike the trail earlier in the day and wear sunscreen.
While the Buncombe Trail is perfect for casual walkers, for more experienced hikers, the Woody Road Loop provides a robust trail with a similar payoff in experience. The Woody Road Loop is a 6-mile gravel road that cuts through the woods, taking you past a large pond filled with lily pads and creatures that rely on the pond, such as turtles, snakes, and, of course, alligators. While walking is the best way to experience the Woody Road Loop trail, two-wheeled adventures can roll onto the trail as well; however, the best trail for two-wheeled adventures within Tiger Bay State Forest is the Pershing Highway Trail, a bricked trail built in 1917 that stretches over a mile into the swampy forest of Tiger Bay. Much like the hidden gem of Cypress Springs, Tiger Bay is an ideal spot to enjoy a day immersed in nature.
Paddling and birdwatching in a 'working forest'
Outside the brick-lined Pershing Highway, you'll be hard-pressed to find any modern amenities within Tiger Bay State Forest. The forest provides restrooms, but outside of that, Tiger Bay is, in every definition of the word, a "working forest," a place that's remained virtually unchanged for centuries. This makes the forest one of the best spots in Central Florida for birdwatching, with the forest's numerous trails also doubling as great places to see a tremendous variety of bird species, from the Carolina chickadee to the red-shouldered hawk. Tiger Bay's centerpiece trail, Buncombe Hill, takes hikers into the outlying wetlands where all sorts of bird species make their home. The best time to catch these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat is the early morning hours, with the optimal birdwatching season being in the late fall (October) or early spring (April). Though, thanks to Florida's climate, the state forest is a year-round birdwatching hotspot.
Because Tiger Bay is mostly made up of wetlands, this is a great place to go paddling in the lakes and ponds of the forest. Unlike paddling on a river, you'll be gliding over calm flatwater basins and lakes that will put you face-to-face with the dynamic wildlife that call Tiger Bay home. Scoggin Lake, one of the forest's two lakes, is large enough that you can gently float in your kayak and listen to the sweet harmony of the forest. Indian Lake, just south of Scoggin Lake, is another great spot for kayakers and a fantastic lake for getting a panoramic view of the state forest from the water. With two access points, including one not far from the Buncombe Hill trailhead, you'll be floating through a natural wonderland with all sorts of bird species flying overhead, providing the perfect photo opportunities for nature lovers looking for a taste of Old Florida. For another scenic adventure, head out to Hillsborough River State Park, Tampa's best-kept natural secret that offers plenty of gorgeous trails.