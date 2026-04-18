Between Orlando And Palm Coast Is A Florida State Forest Known For Hiking, Birdwatching, And Paddling

Outside the brick-lined Pershing Highway, you'll be hard-pressed to find any modern amenities within Tiger Bay State Forest. The forest provides restrooms, but outside of that, Tiger Bay is, in every definition of the word, a "working forest," a place that's remained virtually unchanged for centuries. This makes the forest one of the best spots in Central Florida for birdwatching, with the forest's numerous trails also doubling as great places to see a tremendous variety of bird species, from the Carolina chickadee to the red-shouldered hawk. Tiger Bay's centerpiece trail, Buncombe Hill, takes hikers into the outlying wetlands where all sorts of bird species make their home. The best time to catch these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat is the early morning hours, with the optimal birdwatching season being in the late fall (October) or early spring (April). Though, thanks to Florida's climate, the state forest is a year-round birdwatching hotspot.

Because Tiger Bay is mostly made up of wetlands, this is a great place to go paddling in the lakes and ponds of the forest. Unlike paddling on a river, you'll be gliding over calm flatwater basins and lakes that will put you face-to-face with the dynamic wildlife that call Tiger Bay home. Scoggin Lake, one of the forest's two lakes, is large enough that you can gently float in your kayak and listen to the sweet harmony of the forest. Indian Lake, just south of Scoggin Lake, is another great spot for kayakers and a fantastic lake for getting a panoramic view of the state forest from the water. With two access points, including one not far from the Buncombe Hill trailhead, you'll be floating through a natural wonderland with all sorts of bird species flying overhead, providing the perfect photo opportunities for nature lovers looking for a taste of Old Florida. For another scenic adventure, head out to Hillsborough River State Park, Tampa's best-kept natural secret that offers plenty of gorgeous trails.