What Happens To Airlines' Leftover Meals (And When Do They Expire?)

Unless you're flying in the right class aboard the right airline — hopefully one with the best in-flight dining in the world — airplane food rarely makes a good impression. Some in-flight meals are questionable enough to make you wonder where your airplane food came from. And if you pass on your in-flight meal, where exactly does the excess airplane food go? Turns out, excess airline food from international flights doesn't just get tossed in the garbage when a plane lands — it's subject to a country's International Catering Waste (ICW) legislation, established to eliminate any potential disease risks to plants and animals at your destination.

According to the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) risk assessment report on ICW, airline food waste entering the European Union, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. from abroad is either incinerated, pressure-sterilized in autoclaves, or buried and disposed of in authorized landfills. In addition to these methods, the U.S. allows waste-grinding into approved sewage systems. And while the U.K. regards a plastic cup that's held any trace of milk outside the EU as a waste product, it does allow the recycling of confectionery, chips, nuts, and drinks without milk — so long as they've been duly separated from other catering waste. Canada maintains the strictest stance among the others, as all materials from international flights arriving in the country must be disposed of, even if they're from the neighboring U.S.

All that airline waste amounted to almost 4 million tons in 2023 and is expected to double by 2040, per the IATA report. Fortunately, food waste from domestic routes has more recycling possibilities. Australian food rescue organization OzHarvest, for example, redistributes uneaten food to local charities from canceled or changed flights from Brisbane Airport. Meanwhile, Cathay Pacific's catering arm, Cathay Dining, is turning food waste into clean energy via an anaerobic digestion process.